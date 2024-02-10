Pa. House Rep. Kevin Boyle is "seeking help" after video of bar rant spreads online

The Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus acknowledged a video that shows a man identified as Pa. House Rep. Kevin Boyle delivering an expletive-laden rant in a bar.

The three-minute video shows the man identified as Boyle, who represents parts of Montgomery County and Philadelphia County, berating and yelling at bar employees and patrons.

NBC10 reports that the bar where the video was shot is Gaul & Co. Malt House in Montgomery County. It is unknown exactly when the filmed incident took place.

In the video, Boyle swears repeatedly and threatens to "end this bar." Boyle calls the bar's occupants "idiots" and "morons" and accuses them of being "actors." As Boyle continues his accusations and says that he'll prevent their "promotions" in the military, employees and patrons accuse him of being under the influence of drugs and urge him to leave.

"Do you know who the f— I am?" he yells in response. The events leading up to the recording of the video are currently unclear. The office of Rep. Boyle did not respond to a request for comment.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media. It is very troubling. Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges," wrote a spokesperson for the Democratic Caucus. "We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help."

"Our commitment to delivering mental health services does not stop at the Capitol Steps. One of the main reasons we advocate so strongly for mental health access is the reality that challenges can and do happen to anyone, and seeking treatment should be encouraged, not stigmatized," the statement continued.

The statement did not specifically acknowledge Boyle as the man in the video nor did it mention the events that occurred in the video.

Boyle, the younger brother of U.S. Congress member Rep. Brendan Boyle, has served in the Pa. House since 2011. In 2021, police arrested Boyle and charged him with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order filed by his wife.

House Democrats stripped Boyle of a committee leadership position, though charges were eventually dropped and his leadership was restored. Boyle reportedly underwent mental health treatment after the 2021 arrest.

Aizaz Gill, a Republican running for Boyle's seat this upcoming election cycle, told Northeast Times that "Kevin Boyle’s actions prove he is 100 percent wrong for our families. A state representative is supposed to set a positive example, help local people and businesses, and respect the people they serve. It is clear from this video that Kevin Boyle has failed on all three."