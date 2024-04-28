Dilworth Park to offer free workout classes every Tuesday

Dilworth Park is hosting free fitness classes every week throughout the spring and summer.

The outdoor classes — which will rotate throughout the season to feature workouts like Zumba and boxing — will be offered at the park, located on the west side of City Hall, each Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. through Oct. 1.

The classes are hosted by trainers from City Fitness, which recently opened a flagship location in Northern Liberties. The schedule, which kicked off April 23 with Zumba, is as follows:

• April 23 through May 28: Zumba with Asher

• June 4 through June 25: Boxing with Brett

• July 2 through July 30: Bodycombat with Chuck

• Aug. 6 through Aug. 27: PHIT Body with Makayla

• Sept. 3 through Oct. 1: Zumba with Asher

The pop-up classes welcome participants of all skill levels. No equipment is required, but guests are encouraged to bring their own towels and water bottles. Participants are also encouraged to arrive early to complete a waiver via their smart phone.

Tuesdays through Oct. 1



6-7 p.m. | Free to attend



Dilworth Park



1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia