April 28, 2024

Dilworth Park to offer free workout classes every Tuesday

The fitness offerings will run through Oct. 1 and will change throughout the season to feature Zumba and boxing training.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
dilworth park fitness class Provided Image/Cashman & Associates

Dilworth Park will host free outdoor workout classes every Tuesday evening through Oct. 1.

Dilworth Park is hosting free fitness classes every week throughout the spring and summer.

The outdoor classes — which will rotate throughout the season to feature workouts like Zumba and boxing — will be offered at the park, located on the west side of City Hall, each Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. through Oct. 1. 

The classes are hosted by trainers from City Fitness, which recently opened a flagship location in Northern Liberties. The schedule, which kicked off April 23 with Zumba, is as follows: 

• April 23 through May 28: Zumba with Asher
• June 4 through June 25: Boxing with Brett
• July 2 through July 30: Bodycombat with Chuck
• Aug. 6 through Aug. 27: PHIT Body with Makayla
• Sept. 3 through Oct. 1: Zumba with Asher

The pop-up classes welcome participants of all skill levels. No equipment is required, but guests are encouraged to bring their own towels and water bottles. Participants are also encouraged to arrive early to complete a waiver via their smart phone.

Free Outdoor Classes with City Fitness

Tuesdays through Oct. 1
6-7 p.m. | Free to attend
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia

