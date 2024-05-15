Delaware woman killed in police chase ending with crash and shooting in Chester

Wilmington Police attempted to serve a warrant for a 23-year-old woman on Tuesday afternoon, leading to a chase in Pennsylvania that ended with a crash and the fatal shooting of the suspect.

Officials arrived at the 300 block of North Madison Street shortly before noon, intending to apprehend a woman in connection with a Dec. 2, 2023 shooting incident. The woman fled from the scene, ramming several police cars with her vehicle, according to authorities.

The suspect, who officials have not yet named pending notifications to her family, crossed over to Pennsylvania. She crashed her vehicle in Chichester and fired shots at police; two members of Delaware State Police returned fire. The suspect then took an SUV and drove into Chester.

She then crashed into a structure, and police say that she broke into a nearby home on 12th and Kerlin Streets. She entered a third vehicle, a red sedan, and once again attempted to flee.

Police say that three members of the Wilmington Police Department, five members of the Delaware State Police, one member of the Trainer Borough Police Department and one member of the Chester Police Department discharged their firearms while the suspect was in her vehicle.

Authorities say that the woman succumbed to her injuries in the car. One Wilmington Police officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation of a minor injury, but officials reported no other injuries. All lanes of Interstate 95 closed from Exit 4 to 6 for about an hour.

The Delaware County District Attorney's Office, Wilmington Police Criminal Investigations Division and the Office of Professional Standards are investigating the incident. Wilmington Police say that their officers who fired shots on administrative duty pending the ongoing investigation.