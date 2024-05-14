More News:

May 14, 2024

Man shot and killed in Point Breeze corner store, police say

Authorities said that the 35-year-old man was in an argument with two women before one of them shot him.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Point Breeze shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police are searching for two female suspects after surveillance footage showed a verbal altercation becoming physical, with at least five shots fired.

Police are investigating a shooting at a Point Breeze deli that left a 35-year-old man shot and killed.

The shooting took place at the Federal Deli Market corner store in the South Philly neighborhood around 6:40 p.m. Monday. Police arrived at the corner store, located at 20th and Federal Streets and right across the street from a police station, to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the unidentified man was shot three times in the torso and once in the leg. Police transported him to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities pieced together what had happened leading to the shooting using surveillance footage. Police say that the man was in a verbal altercation with two women inside the deli when the encounter turned physical. One of the women pulled out a handgun and fired at least five shots.

Footage showed that the women both fled the scene in different directions after the shooting. Police did not identify the two suspects or release any descriptions of them.

It is unclear what led to the argument and subsequent shooting, and police are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to reach out with the information.

