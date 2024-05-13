U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, accused of aiding foreign governments, goes on trial

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is going on trial Monday for the second time in the last seven years. This time he is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for helping the Egyptian and Qatari governments, and three New Jersey businessmen.

Menendez, A Democrat serving his third term representing New Jersey, has been charged with bribery, extortion and obstruction of justice. His federal trial in Manhattan is expected to last months. Jury selection begins Monday.

Menendez's wife, Nadine Menendez, also is facing charges, but her trail was postponed to July due to a medical condition that required surgery.



Menendez was indicted last year for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange using his position in Congress to benefit the Egyptian government and the businessmen. New charges have twice been added.

Menendez also is accused of helping strike a $45 million real estate deal between New Jersey developer Fred Daibes, who is also facing charges, and a member of the Qatari royal family by making public statements in support of Qatar.

As part of these alleged schemes, prosecutors say Menendez accepted various bribes, gold bars, Formula 1 tickets, a luxury car and cash. FBI agents allegedly found more than $480,000 in cash at the couple's New Jersey home.

Menendez and his wife also are accused of covering up the bribery scheme by allegedly falsely characterizing bribery payments as loans for their car and mortgage.

Menendez has maintained his innocence. Court papers suggest that Menendez's defense might blame any wrongdoing on Nadine, arguing that she was the one accepting bribes and keeping it secret from him, the New York Times reported.

This isn't the first corruption trial for Menendez. In 2015, he was accused of accepting bribes in the form of luxury vacations and campaign money from a Florida eye doctor. Menendez maintained his innocence in that case, and prosecutors dropped it in 2017 after his trial ended in a hung jury.

Menendez's senate term ends in January. He has refused to step down. He is not seeking reelection as a Democrat, but has said he may run as an independent this fall if he's acquitted at his trial.