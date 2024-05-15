Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of I-676

Drivers can expect delays after a multi-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 676 early Wednesday morning.

The roadway was closed from Broad Street to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway around 4:30 a.m. after a crash involving several cars in Center City. Philly's Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said the road reopened around 6:30 a.m. but that drivers should still plan for residual delays.

Philly officials have not yet released information on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries. However, multiple emergency vehicles were at the scene diverting cars to Broad Street.



Delays were particularly bad for drivers exiting Interstate 95 onto I-676, although eastbound lanes remained open throughout the incident.

While traffic has begun moving again, drivers can consider alternate routes to avoid delays such as the Vine Street Expressway to get to the Schuylkill Expressway or Kelly Drive. Philly OEM suggests checking PA511 for updates.

