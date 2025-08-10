David Robertson joins Phillies, beginning third stint with team

David Robertson is officially joining the Phillies in Texas as they go for a sweep of the surging Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

The Phillies announced on Sunday that Robertson has been recalled from Triple-A after making six appearances with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in preparation for the stretch run of the year. In a corresponding move, right-hander Alan Rangel was optioned to Triple-A.

Robertson, 40, will now begin his third stint with the Phillies in hopes of finally being able to -- as he put it a few weeks ago -- "put a ring on this finger" as part of the organization. Robertson signed a one-year contract with the Phillies last month that will pay him in the ballpark of $6 million, bypassing the first four months of the season until he felt the time to pitch again was right.

After a rocky start to his ramp-up process at Triple-A, the quality of Robertson's stuff improved noticeably in his final appearances with the IronPigs. He could have been activated as early as Aug. 4, but Robertson did not rush himself back. Thomson, who will now be coaching or managing Robertson for the fifth time in the majors, had faith that whenever Robertson told the team he was ready, he would indeed be ready.

"He's very honest and open," Thomson said. "He wants to be ready to go and perform when he gets here."

New superstar closer Jhoan Duran has already made a massive impact in the Phillies bullpen, retiring all nine hitters he has faced since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins. The Phillies hope that Robertson, who posted a 3.00 ERA in 72.0 innings with the Rangers last year, can be another stabilizing force within a unit that has struggled for much of the season.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

