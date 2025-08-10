More Sports:

August 10, 2025

David Robertson joins Phillies, beginning third stint with team

40-year-old right-hander David Robertson will be available in Phillies manager Rob Thomson's bullpen on Sunday afternoon.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Robertson 8.10.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The last time David Robertson stood on a major-league mound for the Phillies, he was pitching in the World Series.

David Robertson is officially joining the Phillies in Texas as they go for a sweep of the surging Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

The Phillies announced on Sunday that Robertson has been recalled from Triple-A after making six appearances with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in preparation for the stretch run of the year. In a corresponding move, right-hander Alan Rangel was optioned to Triple-A. 

Robertson, 40, will now begin his third stint with the Phillies in hopes of finally being able to -- as he put it a few weeks ago -- "put a ring on this finger" as part of the organization. Robertson signed a one-year contract with the Phillies last month that will pay him in the ballpark of $6 million, bypassing the first four months of the season until he felt the time to pitch again was right.

After a rocky start to his ramp-up process at Triple-A, the quality of Robertson's stuff improved noticeably in his final appearances with the IronPigs. He could have been activated as early as Aug. 4, but Robertson did not rush himself back. Thomson, who will now be coaching or managing Robertson for the fifth time in the majors, had faith that whenever Robertson told the team he was ready, he would indeed be ready.

"He's very honest and open," Thomson said. "He wants to be ready to go and perform when he gets here."

New superstar closer Jhoan Duran has already made a massive impact in the Phillies bullpen, retiring all nine hitters he has faced since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins. The Phillies hope that Robertson, who posted a 3.00 ERA in 72.0 innings with the Rangers last year, can be another stabilizing force within a unit that has struggled for much of the season.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Alan Rangel David Robertson Philadelphia Phillies

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit St. Mary's Pier450

An affordable waterfront getaway awaits in St. Mary’s County, Maryland
Limited SIC Concert

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County, NJ this August

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Activists call for shutdown of Pa. ICE center following death of detainee

Pennsylvania ICE center

Sponsored

Your next getaway: Clarion County, PA

Limited - Clarion Main

Healthy Eating

An American staple

Ultra processed foods americans.jpg

Recreation

Watch Party PHL raises nearly $90,000 to open women's sports bar

Watch Party PHL funding

Weekend

Bug Fest, AstroQuest and pierogies: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles game balls: Saquon Barkley steals the show again at training camp

072325_Eagles Saquon Barkley_ColleenClaggett-5946.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved