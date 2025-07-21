Phillies notebook: David Robertson wants to 'put a ring on this finger,' Dave Dombrowski talks trade deadline

It was an eventful hour in the Phillies dugout on Monday afternoon.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski held a 15-minute media availability to discuss the team signing veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year contract, the team's recent skid and the upcoming trade deadline.

Moments later, Robertson emerged to discuss his decision to return to Philadelphia for his third stint with the team, why he did not sign until July and his desire to help this team win a World Series after coming two wins short in 2022.

A hefty batch of quotes from Dombrowski and Robertson:

• Dombrowski on where Robertson is at physically and what attracted the team to him:

“I would say he's [in the physical condition resembling where he would be for] a March 10th in spring training. So he probably needs another 15 days in the minors to build his arm strength up. And we said, ‘Well, that's fine.’ We have to option him out anyway. So that works out. David was open to do it. He was in great shape. Arm was loose, so we thought it was well worth it. He threw the ball great last year and we know he can handle pennant races. We know he can handle postseason play. And so we're excited to get him.”



• Dombrowski on the team adding a quality reliever without forfeiting any prospects ahead of the trade deadline on July 31:



"That’s what’s great when you have an owner like John Middleton: he says, ‘Well, it's cash. Let's go ahead and spend the cash and get that done rather than moving some of our prospects for somebody.’ Not that we won't do that somewhere down the road, but it's a situation that [we] get somebody that we like and think can help us a great deal. And it's from a cash perspective.”

• Dombrowski on how Alec Bohm going on the injured list with a rib injury will impact the team's deadline strategy:



"I don't think at all. Because he's not going to be out an extended period. So not at all."

• Dombrowski on how the team can improve its offense:



“Some of that fix has to come internally. It just has to. It just has to be a situation — you're not going to go out and make a bunch of trades. You can look to supplement, but some of our guys internally I think we hope will do better. I do think having Bryce [Harper] back in the middle of your lineup makes a big difference, too. But it's been inconsistent and we need to get more consistent from an offensive perspective.”



• Dombrowski on if top pitching prospects Andrew Painter and Mick Abel could be options to help fortify the bullpen:



“We haven't discussed Andrew pitching out of the bullpen really at all. I mean, our first goal with him is to make sure that he is healthy, but to get him ready and just getting to be the normal Andrew Painter. When I say that, he's throwing the ball hard. He doesn't have the same command as he had in the past. So we haven't discussed that. Never say 100 percent on anything, but we've never discussed that. In Mick Abel's case, we think he's very good, we think he's ready to pitch at the big league level. I know he scuffled a little bit here, a couple of outings. Pitched great again, of course, at Triple-A. You can only have so many starting pitchers in the postseason. So we're open minded to help our bullpen however we can.”



• Dombrowski on the perception that the Phillies' window is closing because of the aging stars on the roster and whether that is impacting the team's deadline strategy:



“I don't agree with that assessment. I agree with it in the sense that maybe the present players we have allows us to — we're not going to have that same group of players, most likely. That window of opportunity, because we start talking about having those free agents a couple down the road. But as one of somebody from another organization said, I've never heard that statement more for an organization that also has really good pitching, some still really good players and six players ranked in the top 100 prospects in Major League Baseball. So we're really in a pretty good spot as far as bringing young players into our organization. So I do think that again, the present guys — at some point you're not going to have everybody back. But I do think that we can keep having a good club for years to come and it doesn't influence what you're trying to do in that regard because the reality is you're going to try to win no matter what. So if you weren't trying to win, you wouldn't go try to sign David Robertson. And our conversations with all the clubs we have right now is trying to make our club the best club we possibly can, and that wouldn’t make a difference if it was 2022 or it would be now. So it really doesn’t make much difference.”



• Dombrowski on if the plan is still for Painter to join the rotation in the near future:



“Well, I think we've always said July-ish that he'd be ready to join the rotation. Not that he was going to rejoin the rotation. Because if you have five guys pitching well, he has to be pitching well. He is ready to join the rotation if we have the need and if he's throwing well at that time. So it's a situation which is kind of — he isn't guaranteed a spot in a rotation at any point. He's never been told that he is. So we’ll just play it by ear, see how he's throwing and how our club fits together. It'll be interesting because now we've kind of — a couple times when I've talked to our pitching people and our training about where we are with Andrew, he said don't forget this is his first time coming back from injury. He has proceeded to pitch basically up to 100 pitches, pitched every five days for the first time. So he said he's really made a lot of progress in many ways. So this time he's got a little reset like the rest of our big league starting pitchers. So I'll be anxious to see how he comes forward here. It probably won't hurt him to have had a few days, and it was always built into his plan.”

• Dombrowski on if he is disappointed by Painter's recent struggles at Triple-A:

“No, no, not at all. I think that you have to be realistic when guys are coming back from really two years of being out. That’s a long time to be out. I mean, we're very pleased with where he is at this point. He's healthy, first and foremost. His stuff is good. He's dealt with a blister a couple of times where he hasn’t been able to throw his changeup, but we're very happy. We think he's going to be an outstanding major-league pitcher."

• Dombrowski on if the team has considered calling up top outfield prospect Justin Crawford:



"Well, there's consideration at times. We just haven't had the right time to do it yet. He's a person that's always in our minds… The one thing, if you’re bringing Justin Crawford up at this point: he needs to play. So that's the main thing. So we need to kind of just sort out our own situation here and see when he comes up that he's going to be a guy who's playing all the time. He is a player that is very good, very talented. Will more development time hurt him? No. So I think that's really more what it comes down to. It's not only offensively but defensively, playing center field, stealing bases, just little nuances. But if we had to bring him up or we decide to bring him up, it's not like he can't contribute by any means, but it really comes down to if he's going to come here, we need him to be able to play the majority of time.”

• Robertson on why he did not sign with a team until after the All-Star break:

“I negotiated and talked with a lot of teams, came very close to taking some deals and then it just didn't happen. And then my wife and I were kind of at this point in life where we were like, maybe spend some time with the kids, hang out at home and if you still feel the itch to go play, train and try to get back into the league. And that's kind of why I'm here now.”

• Robertson on why he chose to return to the Phillies:

" I fielded enough offers that I had to make a decision quickly to come back to Philly. It worked out. I mean, this place feels like home to me. We had a great run in ‘22. It's a good squad, good opportunity for me, good bullpen to mix into great starting staff. I'm hoping that I can bridge the gap late in the games later and we can win some ball games and get back in the postseason.”

• Robertson, 40, on why he wants to continue pitching:

“I'm good at doing it and I want to keep doing it. I just can't stop. I want to keep going until I can't throw a baseball anymore. But, I mean, the league hasn't told me yet that I'm not good enough to play anymore and I haven't been told to go home. So if I've got the opportunity to step in between the lines and give everything I've got again, I'm going to fulfill that itch and try to win some ball games and help us out.”

• Robertson on his plan to ramp up at Triple-A Lehigh Valley before joining the Phillies:

“I'm hoping to get at least three or four outings. Maybe a back-to-back would be nice so that I'm ready when I get up here, I'm not a guy that they have to stay away from after throwing one inning. So I'm hoping maybe a live [batting practice] and then at least get three or four games in and then try to come back up... But I don't want to come back if I'm not ready to step in the lines and help this team win."

• Robertson on his desire to help this team get over the hump:

" It's a great core group in this clubhouse. I want to be part of it, and I want to get over the hump and get it done. I would love to put a ring on this finger.”

