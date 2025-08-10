Eagles guard Landon Dickerson carted off late into Sunday's open practice

Left guard Landon Dickerson went down during an 11-on-11 rep late into Sunday night's open practice at Lincoln Financial Field, and needed to be helped off the field while struggling to put weight on his right leg.

Dickerson was listed on the injury report as a limited participant for Saturday's practice at the NovaCare Complex with a knee issue, but was a full participant in front of the stadium crowd up the street on Sunday night.

When the play was over and trainers were able to go and get a look at him, left tackle Jordan Mailata stayed nearby but paced away nodding his head.

Dickerson was brought to a bench behind the sideline to be looked at by the medical team, then eventually got into the passenger side of a cart to get taken back up the tunnel and to the locker room.

The Eagles' practice ended a few reps later.

A Pro Bowler for the past three seasons, Dickerson is a vital part of the Eagles' stellar offensive line, so any potential injury to him poses a major concern going forward.

As of practice's end on Sunday night, though, there were no further details.

This post will be updated as soon as there is more info.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports