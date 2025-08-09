Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 11: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been pretty good

Day 11 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was a shells and shorts day coming off of the team's first preseason game on Thursday night.

• First, injuries 🦅🩼

Did not practice:

WR A.J. Brown - hamstring WR Elijah Cooks - shoulder OG Kenyon Green - shoulder LS Charley Hughlett - neck RB Montrell Johnson - hamstring TE Cameron Latu - knee iDL Byron Young - groin

Limited practice:

LB Zack Baun - back LG Landon Dickerson - knee WR Terrace Marshall - knee

Baun practiced for the first time in a couple weeks, though he did not participate in team drills. Rookie S Andrew Mukuba is now a full go.

Cooks and Green were both out after suffering shoulder injuries in the Thursday preseason game. Neither player can afford to miss much practice time.

• Darius Cooper got some first-team reps today after his standout preseason game performance Thursday night. I missed this play during 7-on-7's because my attention was on OL/DL 1-on-1's, but Cooper got some love from Jalen Hurts after making a catch on a low throw, which is notable.



I did watch Cooper on a run play rep. He checked Quinyon Mitchell at the line of scrimmage, and then got to the second level to block Tristin McCollum. Looked pretty natural as a blocker.

Also, it just occurred to me that if Cooper makes the team and has a role, fans can yell "COOOOOOOP!" for a player on each side of the ball.

• Here's what I saw while watching OL/DL 1-on-1s:

Jalen Carter tossed Tyler Steen to the outside and beat him inside on one rep. Steen actually did a nice job of recovering after the initial jolt, and at least made the rep competitive. But holy crap is Carter strong. Earlier in camp, it didn't look like he was going full blast in 1-on-1's, which honestly is common for star players, but he went hard today. Fletcher Cox and Ndamukong Suh were in attendance, so maybe that had something to do with it. Carter was also disruptive all day in 11-on-11s.

Lane Johnson is so good. He easily handled pass rushes from Patrick Johnson and Nolan Smith.

Ty Robinson has been a 1-on-1 star all camp, but unfortunately, he has almost exclusively gone up against roster-exempt guy Laekin Vakalahi. Today he beat Drew Kendall, Hollin Pierce, and Vakalahi. Let that man face a starter.

Ogbo Okoronkwo is the third-best edge pass rusher on the team, in my opinion. He absolutely smoked Kendall Lamm on an inside spin, and then beat him to the outside on the next rep. He knows what he's doing as a rusher, and has a plan. He has pretty clearly had a better camp than Azeez Ojulari.

Cameron Williams has gotten wrecked in 1-on-1's all summer, but he had two wins today against fellow rookie Antwaun Powell-Ryland. I don't think either of those guys will make the team.

Bubble guy Darian Kinnard had a nice win against a bull rush by Gabe Hall.

• The Eagles had a session in which the offense was backed up at their own 1 yard line.



Eli Ricks failed to haul in an INT on Thursday night that should have been a pick-six, but on Saturday, he took advantage of what looked like a miscommunication between Tanner McKee and Terrace Marshall, and finally got his pick-six. He then punted the ball, which actually had pretty impressive hangtime.

When it was first-team O vs. first-team D during the backed-up session, Jeremiah Trotter did a nice job of getting into Hurts' passing lane on a blitz, causing an incomplete pass.

• Johnny Wilson snatched the ball out of the air with quick hands on a seam route down the right hash. That's the type of route against zone coverage where a 6'6" guy can eat, you know, if he's any good. Former Saints WR Marques Colston made a living on that route.



After a shaky start to camp, Wilson has raised his game recently.

• Rookie UDFA Taylor Morin closed practice with a TD catch on a corner route. Good throw from Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the play. DTR then found Morin again on a slant for the two-point conversion.

Morin isn't going to make the 53, but I like his chances of cracking the practice squad because he can also return punts.

• Thompson-Robinson is better than Kyle McCord right now. That's clear, and DTR is getting more reps lately. DTR was a five-year starter in college, and he is a third-year pro who has been a QB2 in the NFL. So I guess it shouldn't be a huge surprise that he has been better than a sixth-round rookie so far.

That'll be an interesting decision for the Eagles at cutdowns. Can they trade DTR? And if not, will they keep the better player right now, or the rookie with theoretical higher upside? Or maybe both?

• Newly acquired CB Jakorian Bennett participated in his first practice with the team Saturday. Nothing notable about his play just yet.

