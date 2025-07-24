Eagles 2025 training camp battle tracker

At the start of Eagles training camp, there are a half dozen battles to be won or lost over the next month or so. Here we'll keep track of each of those battles and add analysis after each practice.

✔️ = Good day

🚀 = Great day

🚨 = Alarming day

❌ = No longer a contender

✅ = Camp battle won

The combatants: Tyler Steen, Kenyon Green, Matt Pryor, Trevor Keegan

Pre-camp favorite: Steen

Pre-camp analysis: For the third straight offseason Steen will be in a battle for the starting RG job. In 2023 he lost to Cam Jurgens. In 2024 he lost to Mekhi Becton. This will be his best chance to finally lock down that job, as this year's competition is weaker than it was the last two summers.

Starting RG 7/23 7/24 7/26 7/28 7/29 Tyler Steen ✔️ Kenyon Green 🚨 Matt Pryor - Trevor Keegan -



• 7/23: Steen was with the first-team offense all throughout the spring, and again on Day 1 of camp.

Green (knee) did not practice, so that's not an ideal way to start camp with a new team.

Keegan got third-team center reps, which is good for his chances of making the team as a versatile backup, but doesn't help in any potential pursuit of starting at RG.

Starting outside cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell

: Ringo

Pre-camp analysis: The Eagles drafted Ringo when he was only 20 years, and the plan was always for him to develop behind the scenes for a year or two before he took on an important role in the defense. The time for him to make the most of an opportunity to start is now.

If Ringo isn't ready, the Eagles have something of a safety net in place in veteran Adoree' Jackson, an experienced vet who has played in 97 NFL games, with 82 starts.

There's also McWilliams, a tough, aggressive rookie who had a good spring.

Cornerback 7/23 7/24 7/26 7/28 7/29 Kelee Ringo ✔️ Adoree' Jackson - Mac McWilliams -



• 7/23: Ringo had a shaky day at corner, getting beating down the field on a deep pass from Tanner McKee to Terrace Marshall, but we'll award him a ✔️ because he got all the first-team reps over Jackson.

Starting safety opposite Reed Blankenship The combatants: Andrew Mukuba, Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum Pre-camp favorite: Mukuba : Mukuba Pre-camp analysis: The Eagles opened up a hole at safety after trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans this offseason. Brown was the third pick of the third round (66th overall) in the 2023 draft. He is fast, strong, explosive, and he can hit. His physical traits are very appealing, but he plays a little out of control and doesn't always see the field well. In the 2025 draft, the Eagles selected another safety with a second-round pick in Mukuba, who does not have Brown's bulk or explosiveness but displayed much better awareness in college than Brown ever has. Vic Fangio was also sure to remind us not to forget about McCollum during a spring interview session when he was asked about a battle between Brown and Mukuba. There's also the possibility that the Eagles could sign one of the available veteran safeties, say, like, Justin Simmons? Safety 7/23 7/24 7/26 7/28 7/29 Andrew Mukuba -

Sydney Brown - Tristin McCollum -

• 7/23: It's not great for any of the safeties competing for a starting spot that Cooper DeJean played safety in base defense. Mukuba and Brown split snaps when the defense was in nickel.

Starting linebacker opposite Zack Baun

: It's not great for any of the safeties competing for a starting spot that Cooper DeJean played safety in base defense. Mukuba and Brown split snaps when the defense was in nickel.

The combatants: Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon Pre-camp favorite: Campbell Pre-camp analysis: Zack Baun will start at one linebacker spot, and Nakobe Dean will almost certainly begin the season on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a torn patellar tendon suffered in the playoffs. That leaves an open starting spot. Campbell was the Eagles' first round selection this year, and he is a physical specimen, with an outstanding blend of size and athleticism. Vic Fangio indicated that Campbell wouldn't be a full participant in practice until sometime in August. But surprisingly, he was a full go on Day 1. MORE EAGLES

Saquon Barkley isn't aiming for 2,000 yards again. He's after another Eagles Super Bowl.



The 2025 Eagles are done talking about their Super Bowl win



Eagles game ball: Who stole the show in the first practice of training camp?

Last season, the Eagles were ready to have Trotter and Oren Burks split snaps in the playoffs after Dean went down, but when Burks immediately played well, Fangio decided to just stick with him. When it was assumed that Campbell would miss a chunk of camp, Trotter was seemingly in a great position to be the short-term starter. But Campbell's availability probably changes that dynamic. And finally, there's Mondon, a rookie fifth-round pick, but one who played in huge games in college at Georgia, and who has obviously played with many of the Eagles' starters, also from Georgia. He's a longshot to start, but he has talent, so we'll see. Linebacker 7/23 7/24 7/26 7/28 7/29 Jihaad Campbell 🚀

Jeremiah Trotter ✔️ Smael Mondon -

• 7/23: Trotter got first-team reps on Day 1, but the fact that Campbell is a lot further along in his rehab than was anticipated has to make him the clear favorite to win the starting job.

Swing tackle : Trotter got first-team reps on Day 1, but the fact that Campbell is a lot further along in his rehab than was anticipated has to make him the clear favorite to win the starting job. The combatants: Kendall Lamm, Matt Pryor, Darian Kinnard, Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams Pre-camp favorite: Lamm Pre-camp analysis: Here's how I'd rank the combatants, pre-camp: 1) Kendall Lamm: Lamm is a career backup who has stuck in the NFL for 10 years, playing for the Texans, Browns, Titans, and most recently, the Dolphins. He has appeared in 119 games, with 44 starts, and has experience playing both tackle spots. He has played 973 snaps at LT and 1,611 snaps at RT. He started 15 games over the last two seasons combined for Miami. 2) Matt Pryor: Pryor has played four positions along the offensive line, which is something the Eagles value. He has 427 career snaps played at LT, 718 at RT. The bulk of his work in the NFL has come at RG, where he has played 1,645 career snaps, hence his inclusion in the starting RG discussion above. He started 15 games for the Bears in 2024. 3) Darian Kinnard: Kinnard has experience playing at LT and RT in college at Kentucky. He has only played 71 career snaps in the NFL, 68 of which came at RT against the Giants in a meaningless Week 18 game last season. Kinnard has been in the league three seasons, and he has three Super Bowl rings, having played for Kansas City in his first two. So, you know, he's also a good luck charm. 4) Myles Hinton: Hinton, a sixth-round rookie, will make the 53-man roster as long as he shows something in camp, but he'll have to be really good to be immediately trusted as a swing tackle. He has experience playing both sides in collage at Michigan and Stanford. 5) Cameron Williams: Williams is yet another sixth-round rookie, who again will make the roster as long as he shows something, but I less like his potential as a swing tackle in the short term than Hinton, because Williams only played RT at Texas. Swing tackle 7/23 7/24 7/26 7/28 7/29 Kendall Lamm ✔️

Matt Pryor - Darian Kinnard ✔️ Myles Hinton - Cameron Williams -

• 7/23: Lamm got second-team reps at LT, and Kinnard got second-team reps at RT. Pryor got reps at guard. We'll give checks to Lamm and Kinnard. Hinton got third-team reps at LT, with Cameron Williams at RT. RB2, behind Saquon Barkley The combatants: Will Shipley, A.J. Dillon Pre-camp favorite: Shipley : Shipley Pre-camp analysis: I really don't think this is much of a camp battle, as the team likes Shipley, who will be given every opportunity to be the RB2 / two-minute offense back. We'll just include it here for the fantasy football community. KR/PR 7/23 7/24 7/26 7/28 7/29 Will Shipley ✔️

A.J. Dillon -

• 7/23: Dillon got reps before Shipley, but it felt like Shipley got more reps overall. Shipley had an impressive run, exploding through the right side of the line. : Dillon got reps before Shipley, but it felt like Shipley got more reps overall. Shipley had an impressive run, exploding through the right side of the line. Other positions that I don't think are legitimate camp battles, but are on watch and could be added later QB2 / QB3 WR3 EDGE 3/4

