The 2025 Eagles are done talking about their Super Bowl win

Seven years ago, the vibes were the same.

Sort of.

After winning Super Bowl LII — the first in franchise history — the Eagles were exhausted, mentally and physically after their longest season ever.

And though they did trek back to the postseason in 2018, losing in the second round to the Saints, it was sort of the beginning of the end of the Doug Pederson/Nick Foles/Carson Wentz era for the Eagles. Two years later, there was a regime change.

The 2024-25 Eagles dominated their way through the postseason in January, decimating the Chiefs for their second Super Bowl in their second trip in three seasons. This year's team doesn't feel like the beginning of the end of anything. They have learned from their mistakes.

In fact, if it were up to them, the Super Bowl would never come up as they prepare to defend it in 2025.

“We are not defending s***. We are not the defending champions," Jordan Mailata said to media members after the Eagles' first practice of training camp on Wednesday. "We’re not the defending nothing. We won the title. We have to go out and prove it all over again. We only have to to prove it to ourselves. I hate hearing that. Because I think it contributes to a Super Bowl hangover. I don’t want to be hung over. It’s a whole new team. We have to go earn it.”

Getting their rings a few days ago in Fishtown, there was a noticeable oddity as fans poured through pictures of the celebration. Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts did not put his ring on. Or at least there was no evidence of him putting it on.

“I’ve moved on to the new year. It’s as simple as that.” Hurts said when asked about it Wednesday. “It’s behind me.”

They're starting from scratch, at least in their minds. And perhaps it'll prove to be a winning strategy as they enter the upcoming season with the biggest target on their backs of any team in football.

