July 18, 2025

Scenes from the Eagles' Super Bowl ring ceremony

Photos from Friday night's ring ceremony for the Super Bowl champion Eagles

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
071825_EaglesRingCeremony_ColleenClaggett-3840.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley at the ring ceremony with Anna Congdon,

For the second time in franchise history, the Eagles held a ring ceremony to commemorate their Super Bowl win.

On Friday, they gathered to receive their rings for the team's 40-22 toppling of the dynastic Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Many Eagles and their significant others arrived and posed for red-carpet style pictures before the ceremony. Here are some of the sights from the evening.

It all starts with owner Jeffrey Lurie, who delivered the fan base its first Super Bowl title in 2017 and now another...

071825_EaglesRingCeremony_ColleenClaggett-3648.jpg

The MVP of Super Bowl LIX, Jalen Hurts, didn't just win a Super Bowl this year. He also got married to his college sweetheart, Bry Burrows, his plus-one at the ring ceremony.

071825_EaglesRingCeremony_ColleenClaggett-4783.jpg

The man who drafted Jalen Hurts and put together his second Super Bowl roster, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman, could probably get used to this.

071825_EaglesRingCeremony_ColleenClaggett-0847.jpg
 

Head coach Nick Sirianni is already fourth all time in winning percentage among NFL coaches who have coached at least four seasons. His .706 win clip is the best win rate among active NFL head coaches.

071825_EaglesRingCeremony_ColleenClaggett-4159.jpg

And then there's Lane Johnson, one of just three players in franchise history who has been a part of both Eagles Super Bowl wins.


071825_EaglesRingCeremony_ColleenClaggett-0806.jpg
 

Maybe the best suit of the night belongs to DB Cooper DeJean, who had a photo of his Super Bowl pick-six of Patrick Mahomes stitched into one side of his jacket and the Lombardi Trophy in the other.

071825_EaglesRingCeremony_ColleenClaggett-4415.jpg

071825_EaglesRingCeremony_ColleenClaggett-4403.jpg

