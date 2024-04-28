Travis Kelce to host 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' game show

Travis Kelce famously led the short-lived reality dating show "Catching Kelce" back in 2016. The Chiefs tight end will soon make his return to TV, but this time as a game show host.

Jason Kelce's little bro — and "New Heights" podcast cohost — is set to host Prime Video's "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?," which has been ordered for 20 episodes.

The new show will be a spinoff of "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?," which began airing in 2007 and earned record-breaking viewership upon its premiere. That show saw adult contestants attempting to answer questions drawn from elementary school textbooks, while a panel of actual fifth graders provided them with assistance on achieving the jackpot.

"Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" will offer a "fun, new twist" on the original show's premise, according to Amazon MGM Studios. Each episode will feature an adult contestant who must answer 11 elementary-level questions from a variety of subjects, relying on their own knowledge as well as a "classroom" full of celebrities from the entertainment and sports worlds who can offer help. For the final question, a 6th-grade level question worth $100,000, the contestants can choose one celebrity from the panel to discuss the answer with before locking it in.

Fresh off a Super Bowl LVIII win for the Chiefs and an iHeartRadio Podcast Award for "New Heights," Kelce is poised to make his foray into series television.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I’m excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with 'Are you Smarter than a Celebrity?,'" Kelce said in a release. "The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone’s favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining. I’m just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

In a recent interview with "Extra" host Billy Bush on set of the new game show, Bush asked Kelce whether "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" could be a gateway for the NFL star to do more reality TV.

"Keeping up with the Kelces," Bush said, offering a possible title for the hypothetical series. "A family reality show."



Kelce shot down the idea, but offered up his retired Eagles legend big brother and his wife, Kylie, as potential reality stars. They previously shared details about their family life in the Sports Emmy Award-nominated documentary, "Kelce."

"I tell you what – I’m going to have to be out on that,” Travis said of starring in another reality show. “But maybe Jason and Kylie. Maybe you guys pick up the reality life."

Travis has a lot on his plate currently, anyway. Along with his recent successes in the sports and entertainment spheres, Travis is one-half of a celebrity power couple with Berks County-native pop star Taylor Swift. The pair were spotted on Saturday attending the 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas, an event hosted by Kelce's Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes. Swift reportedly surprised guests by auctioning off tickets for her Eras Tour at the charity event.