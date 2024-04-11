More Culture:

'Kelce' documentary earns 2 nominations at Sports Emmy Awards

The Prime Video film received nods for Outstanding Long Documentary and Outstanding Editing — Long Form.

By Franki Rudnesky
'Kelce,' the Prime Video documentary following Jason Kelce and his family during the 2022 Eagles season, has been nominated for two awards at the Sports Emmys.

Recently retired Eagles legend Jason Kelce can now add "two-time Sports Emmy Award nominee" to his list of accolades.

"Kelce" — the Prime Video documentary chronicling the Eagles center's journey to the Super Bowl during the 2022 season —  was nominated by the Sports Emmys for Outstanding Long Documentary and Outstanding Editing — Long Form.

"Kelce" premiered in September, debuting at No. 1 on Prime Video, and had the biggest three first days of viewership ever recorded on the platform. It went on to become the streaming service's most-watched documentary film in the United States. "Kelce" was produced by 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions and NFL Films. Former Eagles linebacker Connor Barwin was the executive producer.

In the film, Kelce mulled retirement in what would ultimately be his second-to-last season and anticipated the birth of his third daughter. He faced his younger brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, putting a spotlight on his family's unique moment and depicting the bittersweet fallout when Jason and the Birds lost.

The Sports Emmy Awards "honor outstanding achievement in sports programming." The first Emmy for best sports coverage was presented in 1949, but the Sports Emmys have taken place in a stand-alone ceremony each year since 1979. This year, the ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 21, at the Lincoln Center in New York City. The awards will be livestreamed.

Here's what "Kelce" is up against in each category:

Outstanding Long Documentary

• "The Deepest Breath," Netflix
• "Full Circle," Vimeo On Demand
• "Kelce," Prime Video
• "The Saint of Second Chances," Netflix
• "Stand," Showtime

Outstanding Editing – Long Form

• "Freeride Skiing," ("Descendance"), YouTube
• "Hard Knocks," (Training Camp With The New York Jets), HBO | Max
• "Kelce," Prime Video
• "Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team," Netflix
• "Unredeemable," Golf Channel

In March, Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL with an emotional, 40-minute speech discussing his childhood, family, teammates, coaches and career.

Since his retirement announcement, Kelce has made several public appearances around town. He and former teammate Lane Johnson made cameos, masks and all, at WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field last weekend. Kelce also threw out the first pitch at the Phillies game last month alongside Fletcher Cox, who also retired.

As Kelce ponders his next moves off the football field — which could possibly include broadcasting, as networks have expressed their interest in having him  he also has continued hosting his successful "New Heights" podcast alongside Travis. The brothers have recently interviewed celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lil Dicky, and also welcomed new Eagles running back Saquon Barkley for a chat. 

The Kelces already have a prestigious media award on lock — "New Heights" nabbed Podcast of the Year at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in March.

