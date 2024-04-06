Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson join WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field

April 06, 2024
With the first night of WrestleMania XL underway at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia, it was only a matter of time before some big Philly cameos.
Well, two all-time star athletes joined the fight in All-Pro offensive linemen Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, going after Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio:
PHILLY STRONG.@JasonKelce & @LaneJohnson65 just destroyed @DomMysterio35 at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/k2xZdODDHA— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
How long before we see those masks for sale at the pro shop at the Linc?
