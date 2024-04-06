More Sports:

April 06, 2024

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson join WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field

Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson did not disappoint at WrestleMania XL.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce are used to commanding the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

With the first night of WrestleMania XL underway at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia, it was only a matter of time before some big Philly cameos.

Well, two all-time star athletes joined the fight in All-Pro offensive linemen Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, going after Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio:

Kelce is going to dominate the media scene in retirement, but, hey, he'd be a superstar in the ring for WWE just as easily. The same goes for Johnson once he finally hangs up his cleats in a few years, too. 

How long before we see those masks for sale at the pro shop at the Linc?

