Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson join WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field

With the first night of WrestleMania XL underway at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia, it was only a matter of time before some big Philly cameos.

Well, two all-time star athletes joined the fight in All-Pro offensive linemen Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, going after Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio:

Kelce is going to dominate the media scene in retirement, but, hey, he'd be a superstar in the ring for WWE just as easily. The same goes for Johnson once he finally hangs up his cleats in a few years, too.

How long before we see those masks for sale at the pro shop at the Linc?

