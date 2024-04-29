Red, White, & Blue To-Do event on July 2 is a founding father's dream come true

This summer, a founding father's centuries-old idea will come to fruition when a new patriotic festival in Philadelphia honors the nation's independence two days before the Fourth of July.

The first Red, White, & Blue To-Do event will be held Tuesday, July 2, the Philadelphia Historic District partners announced Monday. Museums, historic sites and businesses throughout Old City will celebrate the founding of America with decorations, concerts, games, restaurant specials and extended hours.

MORE: FDR Park's Southeast Asian Market to open for the season May 4

July 2, 1776, is the day the Continental Congress voted in Philly's Independence Hall to declare freedom from Great Britain. The Declaration of Independence was officially approved by representatives from the colonies two days later, on July 4, which has come to be recognized as America's Independence Day. Nevertheless, John Adams — who would become the nation's second president — believed July 2 should be recognized as a national holiday.

"I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival," Adams wrote of July 2. "It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade with shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this continent to the other from this Time forward forever more."



Cultural and historic sites participating on July 2 include the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the Arch Street Meeting House, the Betsy Ross House, the National Constitution Center, the National Liberty Museum and Elfreth's Alley. Participating restaurants include AMINA, Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, Forsythia, Khyber Pass Pub, Las Bugambilias and Royal Boucherie.

The festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. with flag raising and a children's naturalization ceremony at the Betsy Ross House. Then at 11 a.m., the Red, White, Blue To-Do Pomp & Parade will kick off at the National Constitution Center and travel along Independence Mall.

Starting at noon will be an barbecue, with lunch specials throughout Old City. Later in the afternoon, visitors can enjoy musical performances at Arch Street Meeting House, African American Museum in Philadelphia, National Liberty Museum and Elfreth's Alley. To finish out the day's events, there will be extended attraction hours and food specials throughout the district from 4-7 p.m.

A full schedule and list of participants can be found online.

“Red, White, & Blue To-Do highlights the significance of Philadelphia’s historical landmarks and institutions — it’s a testament to our shared commitment to preserving and promoting our legacy as the birthplace of our nation,” Vince Stango, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the National Constitution Center, said in a release.

There will be plenty of "pomp and parade" in the days leading up to the festival as well. Red, White, & Blue To-Do Decorating Days will be held throughout Old City from June 29 through July 1. At the National Constitution Center, visitors can decorate a wagon "float" for the parade on July 2. There will also be decoration stations at each Historic District attraction, and the district itself will be outfitted with bunting, balloons and begonias throughout Independence Week.

The announcement of this new patriotic festival comes as Philadelphia prepares to celebrate America's 250th birthday in 2026 with a year-long celebration. According to organizers, the Red, White, & Blue To-Do will debut this summer and continue to "get bigger and more joyful each July 2 through 2026 and beyond."

Tuesday, July 2



9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Various locations throughout Old City, Philadelphia