Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox to throw out first pitches at Phillies game on Saturday

On the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, former Eagles center Jason Kelce announced that both he and Fletcher Cox will throw out first pitches ahead of the Phillies' "Opening Night" game on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

Kelce and Cox, both franchise legends, hung up their cleats and retired this offseason. This is one of the many fitting tributes that will come for the All-Pro duo who combined to play 381 regular season games with the Birds.

Phillies fans 15 and over attending Saturday's game will receive an "Opening Night" t-shirt, too. It should be a lovely weekend in South Philadelphia.

