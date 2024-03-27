More Sports:

March 27, 2024

Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox to throw out first pitches at Phillies game on Saturday

Announced on his 'New Heights' podcast with his brother Travis, Jason Kelce says that both he and Fletcher Cox will throw out first pitches on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.


By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jason-Kelce-Phillies-Beer Kyle Ross/USA Today

Jason Kelce will have plenty of time to guzzle beer at Philly sporting events in retirement.

On the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, former Eagles center Jason Kelce announced that both he and Fletcher Cox will throw out first pitches ahead of the Phillies' "Opening Night" game on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.

Kelce and Cox, both franchise legends, hung up their cleats and retired this offseason. This is one of the many fitting tributes that will come for the All-Pro duo who combined to play 381 regular season games with the Birds. 

Phillies fans 15 and over attending Saturday's game will receive an "Opening Night" t-shirt, too. It should be a lovely weekend in South Philadelphia. 

MORE: ESPN pursuing Kelce for 'Monday Night Football' coverage

