April 26, 2024

Eagles select Houston Christian LB Jalyx Hunt with 94th overall pick of 2024 NFL Draft

Jalyx Hunt is the first ever Houston Christian player to be selected in the NFL Draft.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalyx-Hunt-Eagles Gregg Pachkowski/USA Today

Eagles pass rusher Jalyx Hunt (13) during the 2024 Senior Bowl.

With the 94th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Houston Christian linebacker Jalyx Hunt.

Hunt was a safety at Cornell who transferred to Houston Christian and became an edge rusher. The Eagles announced him as a linebacker. He'll likely play the SAM position.

The last two seasons (21 games) at Houston Christian, Hunt had 13.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles. He had an impressive Combine performance.

I won't pretend to have watched Houston Christian games, so we'll let Lance Zierlein of NFL Network do the heavy lifting on the scouting report here: 

Hunt is a small-school edge defender possessing notable athletic traits and the potential to get bigger and stronger. He currently lacks the lower-body anchor and general play strength to go up against NFL opponents, but the team drafting him is likely to view him as a developmental prospect in need of time to build his frame and his game. Hunt's speed is obvious as a pass rusher and in run pursuit, but proving he can survive against a downhill running attack could be the difference between challenging for a rotational role or hoping to become a designated pass rusher.

The Eagles have plenty of short-term depth on the edges in Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, Brandon Graham, and Zack Baun. Hunt is developmental prospect and likely won't get much playing time as a rookie. The Eagles will hope that they can get the most out of his raw athletic ability long-term.

The Eagles have selected defensive players with each of their first three picks.

