May 07, 2024

Father, girlfriend allegedly tortured 12-year-old Chester County girl for months before she died

Rendell Hoagland, 52, and his girlfriend, Cindy Warren, 45, starved and shackled the child at their home in West Caln Township, prosecutors say.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The 12-year-old girl in Chester County girl who died May 4 allegedly had been tortured and starved for months by her father and his girlfriend at their home in West Caln Township, prosecutors said.

A 12-year-old girl who was found unconscious and malnourished at her home in West Caln Township during the weekend allegedly had been tortured by her father and his girlfriend for months before her death, Chester County prosecutors said. 

Rendell Hoagland, 52, and his girlfriend, Cindy Warren, 45, were charged Tuesday with Malinda Hoagland death. 

Hoagland called police to his home on Saturday to report that his daughter was unresponsive. When officers and medics arrived around 7:30 p.m., the girl was rushed to Paoli Hospital to be treated for injuries and apparent signs of abuse, police said. She died at the hospital around 10 p.m.

Malinda weighed only 50 pounds, had failing organs and at least six broken bones, authorities said.

The girl had been pulled out of school in November and was enrolled in a home cyber school, investigators said. When police reviewed Hoagland and Warren's cell phones, they allegedly found dozens of videos, dating back several months, showing Malinda shackled to furniture and being verbally abused by the couple through a speaker system. 

Hoagland and Warren allegedly forced Malinda to perform grueling exercises, such as running in place and squats, while shackled. The girl also was denied food as punishment, prosecutors said.

Hoagland and Warren are each charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping and related offenses. They are being held at the Chester County Prison on $1 million bail. As the investigation continues, additional medical evidence could lead to more serious charges, prosecutors said. 

“Malinda was subjected to evil and torment that no child should ever have to endure," Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said. "I am grateful to every first responder and law enforcement officer who has worked tirelessly on this case. Together we will get justice for Malinda.”

