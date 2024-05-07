More News:

May 07, 2024

Panera discontinues charged lemonades that sparked wrongful death lawsuits

Penn student Sarah Katz's family sued the chain for not properly labeling the caffeinated drinks after she had a fatal heart attack.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Panera
Panera charged lemonades Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Panera's line of "charged" lemonades contained up to 390 milligrams of caffeine. The families of Sarah Katz, a Penn student, and Dennis Brown, a Florida resident, sued the company over their deaths.

Panera will be phasing out its "charged" lemonades, which multiple lawsuits have linked to serious injuries and death.

According to NBC News, the charged lemonades will be discontinued amid a "menu transformation" that could occur in as little as two weeks. Leaked memos reviewed by multiple news outlets indicate that some Panera stores have already stopped ordering the ingredients for the beverages. In their place, Panera will introduce a blueberry lavender lemonade, pomegranate hibiscus tea, tropical green smoothie and citrus punch, Bloomberg reports.

MORE: A Bucks County pharma CEO who falsely accused 5 scientists of stealing trade secrets has to pay them $26.6 million

The line of caffeinated lemonades made national headlines last year after the family of Penn student Sarah Katz filed a lawsuit blaming her death on the drinks. As Katz's parents detailed in the litigation, the 21-year-old suffered from a heart condition that made consuming high amounts of caffeine dangerous. The suit accused Panera of not properly labeling the lemonades, which at one point contained 260-390 milligrams of caffeine, as energy drinks. The Food and Drug Administration recommends no more than 400 milligrams per day for healthy adults.

The family of Florida resident Dennis Brown also sued Panera, alleging the 46-year-old died after consuming three of the lemonades. Like Katz, he apparently avoided caffeine for health reasons, in this case high blood pressure. A third suit from a Rhode Island woman said the charged lemonades left her with "permanent cardiac injuries."

Since news of the Katz lawsuit broke in October 2023, Panera has amended the language on its website. While it once advertised the lemonades as "the ultimate energy drink(s)," the company now includes a warning to "consume in moderation" and avoid the beverages if you are pregnant, nursing or sensitive to caffeine. It has also seemingly lowered the caffeine content to 155-302 milligrams, depending on the size and flavor.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Panera Philadelphia Lawsuits Caffeine Drinks Lemonade

Videos

Featured

Limited - Medtronic - Percept RC

Penn Medicine neurosurgeon first in U.S. to implant new medical device for patients with Parkinson’s, epilepsy
Limited - S. 9th Street Italian Market - Greased Pole

Celebrate 110 years of culture at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Bucks County pharma CEO ordered to pay fired scientists $26.6 million
Bucks County SigmaPharm

Sponsored

'IBEW Local 98 members are our foundation'
Limited - IBEW Local Union 98 - Members

Wellness

Does hydrogen water really boost your health? Perhaps, but research is limited
Hydrogen Water Health

Food & Drink

Pat's Steaks to reopen with breakfast options, chicken cheesesteaks
Pat's Steaks Reopening Breakfast

Phillies

5 thoughts on the red hot Phillies after a four-game sweep of the Giants
Harper-Home-Run-Celebration-Phillies-Giants-MLB-5.6.24.jpg

Festivals

Breweries and distilleries return to Olde Kensington for Made on American fest
Made on American

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved