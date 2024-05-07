More Events:

Libertee Grounds to host mini-golf tournament featuring local beer

Tickets to the Masters-themed event on Saturday will include unlimited pours from more than 15 breweries and distilleries.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Mini Golf
Participants in the Libertee Grounds Masters tournament on Saturday can drink local beer while aiming for a hole-in-one at the mini-golf bar.

Mini golf and beer are sure to make a perfect pairing this weekend during a festival at Libertee Grounds.

The Francisville bar, known for its indoor mini golf and local beer selection, is hosting the third annual Libertee Grounds Masters on Saturday, May 11, from 2 p.m-7 p.m. The event will include a mini-golf tournament and local beer tasting.

The competition, which is open to the public, will kick off with a 75-person qualifier round. The top 25 competitors will move forward in Libertee Grounds' mini, boozier, version of the illustrious Masters golf tournament. The winner will receive a custom green jacket (just like Augusta!), a pair of Phillies tickets, a trophy, a banner at the venue and a free lifetime membership to Libertee Grounds.

Meanwhile, local brewers in attendance will also be competing in a separate mini golf tournament for the chance to have their beverage featured on an exclusive tap at Libertee Grounds' bar for four months.

While cheering on the mini golfers, attendees can sample beers and other beverages from more than 15 breweries and distilleries on site, including Imprint, Love City, Wissahickon, Double Nickel, Vault, Axe & Arrow, Attic Brewing, Kenwood, Sterling Pig, La Cabra, Broad Street, von C, Dock Street, Punch Buggy, Stateside and Two Robbers.

Admission, which starts at $65 for individual tickets, includes bottomless tasting pours and Libertee Grounds branded glassware. There are also discounted bundles for those attending in groups, and five-pour tastings will be available for purchase at the host stand on Saturday. From each ticket, $10 will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation.

If you get ousted from the Masters mini-golf tournament early, no worries, there are other opportunities to wield a club and donate to the Eagles Autism Foundation. For example, there will be pay-as-you-go challenges like "Closest to the Pin" and "Chug N' Putt," which pair the venue's golf simulator with beer chugging.

In January, Libertee Grounds debuted its 4,000-square-foot expansion, which include a new Philly-themed course, a golf simulator, another bar, a lounge and a private space. With the addition, Libertee Grounds now spans a total of 12,500 square feet at 1600 W. Girard Ave.

Libertee Grounds Masters

Saturday, May 11
2 p.m.-7 p.m. | $65 unlimited pours
Libertee Grounds
1600 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia

