January 04, 2024

Libertee Grounds, the Francisville mini golf bar, to open second course with more Philly-themed holes

The renovated space features tributes to SEPTA, FDR Park, Eagles fans and nightmarish city streets

By Michael Tanenbaum
Libertee Grounds Golf Source/Libertee Grounds

Libertee Grounds, the mini golf bar at 1600 W. Girard Ave., has completed an addition with another nine-hole course and other amenities.

Libertee Grounds, the Francisville bar known for its indoor mini golf and hyperlocal beer selection, will debut an expansion this Friday that includes another nine holes.

For months, the Girard Street business has been building a 4,000-square-foot addition inside an adjacent, formerly vacant space. New amenities include another Philly-themed course, a golf simulator, another bar, a lounge and a private event space. The renovation, announced last April, brings Libertee Grounds to a total of 12,500 square feet.

The nine holes on the new Uptown Course pay homage to various landmarks and miseries in Philly, including SEPTA's Girard Station and the vert ramps at FDR Park. One hole features a pothole-ridden street with obstacles like traffic cones and ATVs. The course also incorporates animatronics, like a rotating raccoon that blocks putts on the third hole.

Best of all, those who sink a putt in one of the final holes will send an animatronic Eagles fan up a "greased" pole.

The additional holes will let guests play a full 18-hole game. The two courses will be ticketed separately at $10 each and can be played in any order.

Co-owners and childhood friends Priyank Rambhia, Kanay Patel and Sanil Shah opened Libertee Grounds in January 2021. The bar's 32 taps feature beers from breweries within a 40-mile radius, from Philly's Love City and Attic Brewing Cos. to Phoenixville's Stable 12, Pennsauken's Double Nickel and Yardley's Vault Brewing Cos.

Libertee Grounds ThreeSource/Libertee Grounds

Libertee Grounds co-owners Priyank Rambhia, Kanay Patel and Sanil Shah play the bar's new Uptown Course.


The food menu has a mix of shareable appetizers and Asian-inspired dishes, like the spicy dandan noodles, a Korean double smash burger and the popular lamb kheema cheesesteak. The bar also has darts, shuffleboard, giant Jenga and board games.

Hours at Libertee Grounds are Tuesday to Thursday from 5-11 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 2 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.

Libertee Grounds SEPTASource/Libertee Grounds

A new hole at Libertee Grounds pays homage to SEPTA's Girard Station on the Market-Frankford Line.


Libertee Grounds TwoSource/Libertee Grounds

The new bar in the addition at Libertee Grounds.


Michael Tanenbaum
