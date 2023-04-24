Libertee Grounds, the mini golf bar in Francisville, to expand with nine new holes

Libertee Grounds will soon be adding a back nine to its popular, indoor mini golf course at the bar and pan-Asian restaurant in Francisville.

The business at 1600 West Girard Ave., known for its selection of hyperlocal beers, is knocking down the ground floor wall of the vacant retail space next door at the corner of 16th Street to aid the expansion. Libertee Grounds plans to construct another nine holes along with other new amenities, including a golf simulator, another bar, a private event space and a lounge area to rest between putts.



The 4,000-square-foot addition will bring the venue's total area to 12,000 square feet.

Co-owners and childhood friends Priyank Rambhia, Kanay Patel and Sanil Shah opened Libertee Grounds in January 2021, less than year into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bar was founded with the goal of offering a wide selection of beers from local breweries within a 40-mile radius. Its 32 taps include a variety beers from Philly's own Love City and Attic Brewing Co. and regional offerings from Phoenixville's Stable 12, Pennsauken's Double Nickel and Yardley's Vault Brewing Co.

The food menu features a mix of sharable appetizers and Asian-inspired dishes, like the spicy Dan Dan noodles and Korean double smash burger. The lamb kheema cheesesteak stuffs a seeded long roll with masala-rubbed lamb and ribeye blend, American cheese, cilantro, and lime aioli.

In addition to the mini golf course, Libertee Grounds has darts, tabletop shuffleboard, Giant Jenga and board games to play over drinks.

Apart from the outdoor course at Franklin Square, Libertee Grounds is one of the few places to play mini golf in the greater Center City area. Puttshack, a bar and restaurant chain that uses tech-enabled golf balls to track your putt count, is expected to open later this year inside a 26,000-square-foot space at the Shops at Liberty Place on Chestnut Street in Center City.

The additional mini golf holes at Libertee Grounds will enable guests to combine the two courses for a complete 18-hole game. The renovation, led by Boxwood Architects, is slated to be finished and opened to the public this fall.

Hours at Libertee Grounds are Tuesday to Thursday from 5-11 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 2 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.