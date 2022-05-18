More Culture:

May 18, 2022

Puttshack to open upscale mini golf and restaurant venue in Center City

The fast-growing company's location in the Shops at Liberty Place is expected to be ready by summer 2023

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Mini Golf
Puttshack Philadelphia Mini Golf Courtesy/Puttshack

Puttshack's mini golf facilities use patented Trackaball technology to keep score automatically throughout the course. The upcoming location at the Shops at Liberty Place in Philadelphia will include four courses to go with a bar and restaurant.

A tech-infused mini golf facility with a bar and restaurant will open next year inside the Shops at Liberty Place on Chestnut Street in Center City.

Puttshack, the expanding mini golf venue, announced it has signed a lease to open a 26,000-square-foot facility that will include four competitive courses to go with a globally inspired dining menu and cocktail program. The company's patented Trackaball technology keeps score for you as you go, eliminating the need to carry around a scorecard and tiny pencil. 

“Philadelphia’s bustling Center City blends historic sites with skyscrapers and premier destinations, making it a perfect choice for Puttshack,” said Dave Diamond, President of Puttshack. “We can’t wait to bring our tech-infused mini golf experience to Philadelphia and be a part of such a historic and bustling neighborhood of the city.”

Puttshack will be located at 1625 Chestnut Street, the retail complex between the iconic One Liberty Place and Two Liberty Place towers.

The upscale entertainment space will offer multiple semi- and fully private event areas for exclusive parties and will include two full-service bars.

Puttshack opened its first two locations in Atlanta and Chicago in 2021 and has four other locations in London. The company has plans to expand to Boston and Miami this summer, with additional locations in the works for Denver, Houston, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Nashville, along with a second Atlanta location.

The menu at the existing Atlanta Puttshack features a mix of shareables, flatbreads, salads, sandwiches, burgers and sides. The cocktail menu is joined by draft, bottled and canned beer and a wine list. Shots, shooters and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages also are on the drinks menu.

Puttshack Philadelphia is expected to open in summer 2023.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Mini Golf Center City Golf Recreation Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania 3

How Girl Scouts prepares members for a lifetime of success and adventure
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

High-tech training for careers that pay

Just In

Must Read

2022 Election

John Fetterman wins Pa. Democratic primary for U.S. Senate days after stroke
Fetterman US Senate primary

Sponsored

'Aqua Marooned!' is a free game available now at nature centers across the region
Limited - Aqua Marooned Game

Health News

Baby formula supplies may improve in coming weeks, FDA indicates
infant formula shortage

Eagles

The Eagles added two receivers
051822KericWheatfall

Food and Drink

Middle Eastern restaurant Pita Chip to open first suburban location in Bucks County
Pita Chip

Music

Philadelphia Folk Festival returns in-person to Old Pool Farm this summer for 60th anniversary
Folk Festival Punch Brothers

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved