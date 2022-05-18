Puttshack to open upscale mini golf and restaurant venue in Center City

A tech-infused mini golf facility with a bar and restaurant will open next year inside the Shops at Liberty Place on Chestnut Street in Center City.

Puttshack, the expanding mini golf venue, announced it has signed a lease to open a 26,000-square-foot facility that will include four competitive courses to go with a globally inspired dining menu and cocktail program. The company's patented Trackaball technology keeps score for you as you go, eliminating the need to carry around a scorecard and tiny pencil.

“Philadelphia’s bustling Center City blends historic sites with skyscrapers and premier destinations, making it a perfect choice for Puttshack,” said Dave Diamond, President of Puttshack. “We can’t wait to bring our tech-infused mini golf experience to Philadelphia and be a part of such a historic and bustling neighborhood of the city.”

Puttshack will be located at 1625 Chestnut Street, the retail complex between the iconic One Liberty Place and Two Liberty Place towers.

The upscale entertainment space will offer multiple semi- and fully private event areas for exclusive parties and will include two full-service bars.

Puttshack opened its first two locations in Atlanta and Chicago in 2021 and has four other locations in London. The company has plans to expand to Boston and Miami this summer, with additional locations in the works for Denver, Houston, Scottsdale, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Nashville, along with a second Atlanta location.

The menu at the existing Atlanta Puttshack features a mix of shareables, flatbreads, salads, sandwiches, burgers and sides. The cocktail menu is joined by draft, bottled and canned beer and a wine list. Shots, shooters and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages also are on the drinks menu.

Puttshack Philadelphia is expected to open in summer 2023.