Renault Winery owners acquire 200-acre Jersey Shore golf resort with plans for renovation

The owners of the historic Renault Winery in New Jersey have acquired the Sea Oaks Golf Resort in Ocean County and will undertake a $4.5 million renovation to bring new life to the property. The resort has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accountability Equity, the company led by Renault, purchased the 200-acre resort in Little Egg Harbor in a transaction valued at more than $6.5 million. The property consists of an 18-hole championship golf course, 35,000-square-foot country club, banquet space and an inn with 31 rooms and suites. There also are two restaurants, three bars and an outdoor dining space.

“We believe our blend of hospitality culture and development expertise puts us in a unique position to provide tremendous long-term dividends for Sea Oaks in the years to come as we grow," said Accountable Equity CEO Josh McCallen.

The golf course is slated to reopen as a public course in June and will be called LBI National Golf & Resort. The course includes a practice facility, driving range, practice bunker and putting green.

Longer-term renovations at the property will position the resort to serve as a wedding venue with a hotel. The resort, built in 2000, is about an hour from Philadelphia and 30 minutes from Atlantic City.

Courtesy/Accountability Equity The banquet hall at LBI National Golf & Resort is among the amenities that will undergo renovations in the coming months.

Balongue Design Inc. has been commissioned to lead the renovation, beginning immediately with upgrades to guest rooms, entertainment spaces, bars and restaurants.



Donna Allen, marketing manager for Renault Winery, said Wednesday morning there isn't a firm timetable for the completion of the renovations since there is a lot that needs to be done. The fourth quarter of this year or first quarter of next are targets.

"It's amazing how good it looks for a place that's been closed for two years," Allen said.

Courtesy/Accountability Equity The golf course at LBI National Golf & Resort will open in June 2022.

Founded in 1864, Renault Winery Resort in Egg Harbor City is the second-oldest winery in the United States and is home to the Vineyard National Golf Course. Accountable Equity also owns Kent Island Resort on Maryland's Eastern Shore. The resorts are operated by VIVÂMEE.



The reopening of the golf course in Ocean County will bring back between 25-50 jobs and has the potential to create an additional 175 positions in the county by next year, Accountable Equity said.

“Today’s guest yearns for exceptional destinations and authentic hospitality. It’s more than just operating hotels," McCallen said. "It’s an intimately human service cherishing the souls of guests, and the team we trust to serve them, all of which are key to achieving our goals."