More News:

April 27, 2022

Renault Winery owners acquire 200-acre Jersey Shore golf resort with plans for renovation

The retreat in Little Egg Harbor has an 18-hole championship course, 35,000-square-foot country club and an inn

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Resorts
Renault Golf Sea Oaks Courtesy/Accountability Equity

Sea Oaks Golf Club in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, will reopen in June as LBI National Golf & Resort after it was acquired by the owners of Renault Winery.

The owners of the historic Renault Winery in New Jersey have acquired the Sea Oaks Golf Resort in Ocean County and will undertake a $4.5 million renovation to bring new life to the property. The resort has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accountability Equity, the company led by Renault, purchased the 200-acre resort in Little Egg Harbor in a transaction valued at more than $6.5 million. The property consists of an 18-hole championship golf course, 35,000-square-foot country club, banquet space and an inn with 31 rooms and suites. There also are two restaurants, three bars and an outdoor dining space. 

“We believe our blend of hospitality culture and development expertise puts us in a unique position to provide tremendous long-term dividends for Sea Oaks in the years to come as we grow," said Accountable Equity CEO Josh McCallen.

The golf course is slated to reopen as a public course in June and will be called LBI National Golf & Resort. The course includes a practice facility, driving range, practice bunker and putting green.

Longer-term renovations at the property will position the resort to serve as a wedding venue with a hotel. The resort, built in 2000, is about an hour from Philadelphia and 30 minutes from Atlantic City.

Renault Resort InteriorCourtesy/Accountability Equity

The banquet hall at LBI National Golf & Resort is among the amenities that will undergo renovations in the coming months.

Balongue Design Inc. has been commissioned to lead the renovation, beginning immediately with upgrades to guest rooms, entertainment spaces, bars and restaurants.

Donna Allen, marketing manager for Renault Winery, said Wednesday morning there isn't a firm timetable for the completion of the renovations since there is a lot that needs to be done. The fourth quarter of this year or first quarter of next are targets.

"It's amazing how good it looks for a place that's been closed for two years," Allen said.

Golf Green Renault OCCourtesy/Accountability Equity

The golf course at LBI National Golf & Resort will open in June 2022.

Founded in 1864, Renault Winery Resort in Egg Harbor City is the second-oldest winery in the United States and is home to the Vineyard National Golf Course. Accountable Equity also owns Kent Island Resort on Maryland's Eastern Shore. The resorts are operated by VIVÂMEE.

The reopening of the golf course in Ocean County will bring back between 25-50 jobs and has the potential to create an additional 175 positions in the county by next year, Accountable Equity said.

“Today’s guest yearns for exceptional destinations and authentic hospitality. It’s more than just operating hotels," McCallen said. "It’s an intimately human service cherishing the souls of guests, and the team we trust to serve them, all of which are key to achieving our goals."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Resorts Little Egg Harbor Golf New Jersey Ocean County

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Family moving into a new home

WSFS debuts new homebuyer assistance programs to help regional residents achieve the dream of home ownership
Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer

Just In

Must Read

Government

Founder of Black Doctors Consortium appointed regional director of U.S. Health and Human Services by Biden
Ala Stanford

Sponsored

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Women's Health

Combination birth control pill could offer new option to women seeking on-demand contraception
Birth control options

Villanova

Jay Wright needs a break, but leaves door open for potential NBA move
Jay-Wright-Villanova-Wildcats.jpg

Movies

'Knock at the Cabin,' M. Night Shyamalan's next movie, is casting extras in Philly suburbs
Shyamalan Knock Cabin Philly

Food & Drink

Hawthornes' Block Party returns to South Philly with live music, tons of local beer
Hawthornes Cafe Block Party

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved