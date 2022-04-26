More News:

April 26, 2022

Ocean City to offer jitney service this summer serving boardwalk, downtown shopping district

The beach town expects it will award a contract to implement the program at the next City Council meeting on May 12

By Maggie Mancini
Ocean City Jitney Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Ocean City is preparing to launch its new jitney service for the summer season. The pilot program will allow tourism officials to determine how to improve it for future seasons.

A new jitney service in Ocean City is currently being planned for the upcoming summer season, Mayor Jay Gillian announced at a City Council meeting on Thursday. 

The service will offer two routes that will transport people to the Boardwalk and the downtown shopping district, with four to five jitneys running each day. The first year will serve as a pilot program so that city officials can assess ridership data and improve the jitney for future seasons.

"Providing safe and reliable transportation during the busy summer season is one of our greatest needs, and I'm looking forward to offering this service to our residents and guests," Gillian said. "Riders will be able to pay a small fare through an app and also track the location of the jitneys, so they don’t have to wait at the curb for too long."

The Boardwalk route will run daily from 5 to 11 p.m. The jitney will go from 55th Street and West Avenue to 14th Street, then cross over to Ocean Avenue. Then it will run along Ocean Avenue to 9th Street, where it will finish at 6th Street and Atlantic Avenue before making the reverse trip back to 55th Street.

The downtown route will run on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., transporting riders to Ashbury Avenue between 55th Street and Battersea Road. 

Rides will cost $2 on both routes, said George Savastano, business administrator and municipal engineer.

Dan Kelcher, the city's director of community services, told OCNJ Daily that the Boardwalk route will operate from May 27 through Sept. 5, while the downtown route will run from June 14 to Aug. 5. 

The jitney service will hopefully help free tourists from the hassle of finding public parking during the busy season, Kelcher told Ocean City Patch

City officials said that the decision was based on a 2019 economic study conducted by Econsult Solutions, which analyzed economic and tourism trends to provide recommendations that would make the beach town more attractive for summer travelers. 

The study identified several travel and tourism trends at the time, including that visitors want to take shorter trips, utilize new transportation options and place the experience above shopping or other big purchases associated with traveling. In particular, the report notes that car-free vacationing has become more popular and the method a traveler uses to get to the destination impacts their travel needs once they get there. 

Among the recommendations provided to Ocean City officials were focusing on optimizing bus routes from Philadelphia to Ocean City, increasing signage along key corridors for bikers and walkers to get around and providing a circulator trolley throughout the town. 

Other recommendations included increased diversity in lodging options, like Airbnbs and long-term vacation rentals, as well as focusing on inclusive experiences to attract new populations of tourists. 

Gillian said that the beach town expects to award a contract to implement the service at the next City Council meeting on Thursday, May 12. 

