Topgolf to open location in Northeast Philadelphia this week

Golfers in Philadelphia will soon have a new place to perfect their swing as Topgolf is set to open its second location in Pennsylvania this week.



The sports entertainment company's facility at 2140 Byberry Road in Northeast Philly is opening on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. The 68,000 square foot, three-story driving range is located just off U.S. 1 near the Philadelphia Mills shopping mall and features 102 climate-controlled hitting bays, the company said in a press release.

https://press.topgolf.com/2022-05-16-Topgolf-Expanding-Pennsylvania-Footprint-with-Two-New-Venues

Topgolf's newest location includes an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace and private event space. The facility will also have a bar and restaurant with dozens of drink options and traditional pub fare like wings, burgers and fries. It will be open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

"We are excited to double down and build a strong bond with the Philadelphia community with our first venue within the city," said Genifer Gray, Chief Operating Officer at Topgolf. "As a company focused on building roots and growing the game, we are thrilled to provide the community more opportunities to play."

The building, which took approximately $35 million to construct, is located on the 27-acre former site of the Nabisco and Mondelez bakery at 12000 Roosevelt Boulevard. The plant had approximately 300 employees when it was shut down in 2015, but Topgolf says the location will bring 400 permanent jobs to the city's economy.

The chain bought the site from Villanova-based real estate company Provco in 2019. Construction was initially expected to be completed sometime in 2020, but work on the facility didn't begin until April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is also opening a location in King of Prussia at 588 N. Gulph Road, on the 48-acre former site of the American Baptist Church USA. Construction is currently underway and a Topgolf spokesperson said the company expects it to be complete by summer 2023.

Topgolf currently has 77 locations around the world, with the closest to Philadelphia being in Mount Laurel at 104 Centerton Rd. The company also has locations in Pittsburgh and Edison, Middlesex County.