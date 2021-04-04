More News:

April 04, 2021

Two Topgolf facilities coming to Northeast Philly, King of Prussia

The sports entertainment company is set to break ground on its Roosevelt Boulevard location later this month

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Venues
Topgolf Philadelphia locations Street View/Google

Topgolf's lone venue in the Philly region is currently situated in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. Above is the sports entertainment company's Edison, New Jersey location.

Topgolf is expanding in the Philly region with two more locations set to begin development in the coming months.

The sports entertainment company is building two brand-new facilities in Northeast Philadelphia and King of Prussia, according to Philadelphia Business Journal

Construction of its Northeast Philly location is set to begin April 19. The venue will be built on 27 acres at the former Nabisco and Mondelez International factory at 1200 Roosevelt Boulevard.

Development at the King of Prussia site is set to commence this summer. The Montgomery County facility will be constructed on over 48 acres at the former American Baptist Churches USA headquarters at 588 North Gulph Road.

Both properties were sold to Topgolf by Provco, a Villanova-based real estate company.

In preparation for Topgolf's arrival to Northeast Philly, Provco put about $2 million into road improvements in the surrounding area. Among the improvements included the widening of roads and constructing a new turn lane.

The real estate company also developed a Wawa which opened two years ago and an additional 40,000 feet of retail space. Leasing is underway for the rest of the space, which is set to include a Chick-Fil-A.

Topgolf has become a popular spot for both scratch golfers and hackers to enjoy the game. The sports entertainment company has sought to make the game more accessible and fun by incorporating a lively atmosphere that consists of food and drinks, TVs and music.

The three-story facilities make up roughly 68,000 square feet and cost approximately $35 million to develop.

The development of Topgolf's locations in Northeast Philly and King of Prussia will give the company three venues in the Philly region. The company's first site in the area was built in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.

Topgolf's only other New Jersey location is in Edison, Middlesex County. The company's lone Pennsylvania venue is currently in Pittsburgh.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Venues Philadelphia King of Prussia Entertainment Construction Montgomery County Golf Sports Roosevelt Boulevard Pennsylvania Northeast Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East 2021 free agency grades: Philadelphia Eagles edition
112920JeffreyLurieHowieRoseman

Fitness

A proper recovery is an essential — but often skipped — part of a workout
Protein Shake Workout Recovery

Investigations

Philly police inspector, former detective charged in off-duty assault that occurred last summer
Smith Police Philly Assault

Eagles

The Eagles, that Russell Wilson trade rumor and the problem with anonymous executive sources
83_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Russell_Wilson_KateFrese.jpg

Amusement Parks

'Springtime in the Park' kicks off reopening of Hersheypark on Friday
hershey springtime in the park

Food & Drink

Live music, hoagies and beer included in 'dream picnic' at secret location
dream picnic

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th St #1410

FOR SALE! Floor plan offers open living room, dining room, and luxurious kitchen. Master bed featuring Philadelphia brownstone entry doors, upholstered walls, wainscoting, walk-in closet. and ensuite bath appointed in marble. 1,079 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,150/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved