Two Topgolf facilities coming to Northeast Philly, King of Prussia

Topgolf is expanding in the Philly region with two more locations set to begin development in the coming months.

The sports entertainment company is building two brand-new facilities in Northeast Philadelphia and King of Prussia, according to Philadelphia Business Journal.

Construction of its Northeast Philly location is set to begin April 19. The venue will be built on 27 acres at the former Nabisco and Mondelez International factory at 1200 Roosevelt Boulevard.

Development at the King of Prussia site is set to commence this summer. The Montgomery County facility will be constructed on over 48 acres at the former American Baptist Churches USA headquarters at 588 North Gulph Road.

Both properties were sold to Topgolf by Provco, a Villanova-based real estate company.

In preparation for Topgolf's arrival to Northeast Philly, Provco put about $2 million into road improvements in the surrounding area. Among the improvements included the widening of roads and constructing a new turn lane.

The real estate company also developed a Wawa which opened two years ago and an additional 40,000 feet of retail space. Leasing is underway for the rest of the space, which is set to include a Chick-Fil-A.

Topgolf has become a popular spot for both scratch golfers and hackers to enjoy the game. The sports entertainment company has sought to make the game more accessible and fun by incorporating a lively atmosphere that consists of food and drinks, TVs and music.

The three-story facilities make up roughly 68,000 square feet and cost approximately $35 million to develop.

The development of Topgolf's locations in Northeast Philly and King of Prussia will give the company three venues in the Philly region. The company's first site in the area was built in Mount Laurel, Burlington County.

Topgolf's only other New Jersey location is in Edison, Middlesex County. The company's lone Pennsylvania venue is currently in Pittsburgh.