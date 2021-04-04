SEPTA no longer accepting paper tickets on Regional Rail

Paper tickets are officially a thing of the past across SEPTA's Regional Rail system.

Starting Friday, the transportation authority stopped accepting paper fares on Regional Rail trains and through turnstiles at Center City stations.

Riders are now encouraged to pivot to the SEPTA Key Card Travel Wallet, which the transit authority said will help enhance health and safety measures for riders and employees by reducing the need for in-person transactions.

“We encourage our riders to make the switch to SEPTA Key,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said. “By using a SEPTA Key Card, customers get the lowest possible fare, including deeply discounted single-trip prices with the Travel Wallet.”

Riders who still have paper tickets are eligible for a refund. Refund requests can be sent to the following address.

Ticket Refunds

SEPTA Railroad Division

P.O. Box 58609

Philadelphia, PA 19102-8849



Customers should include their unused tickets, a letter stating the refund request and a return address.

The transit authority said in October that it would begin to phase out paper tickets on Regional Rail trains after the SEPTA Key Card Travel Wallet became available to customers last July.

The SEPTA Key Card allows subway, bus, train and trolley riders to pay as they go with Travel Wallet. Weekly and monthly TrailPasses, as well as one-day and three-day Independence passes, are available to customers too.

At the start of their trip, riders are required to tap the platform or turnstile at their boarding station. After getting off the train, customers should tap out at the platform or turnstile before leaving the station to conclude their trip.

If a customer using Travel Wallet does not tap in to start their trip or tap out to end it, they could be charged the maximum single-trip fare.

The requirement to tap in and tap out also applies to riders who have a weekly or monthly TrailPass on a SEPTA Key Card.

Customers who register their SEPTA Key Card will have their fare protected if it is ever lost or stolen. Riders who register their Key Card within 30 days will be refunded the $4.95 purchase price in the Travel Wallet.

All SEPTA riders and customers have been required since last June to wear face coverings in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.