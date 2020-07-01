SEPTA Key's Travel Wallet to become available on Regional Rail on July 13

Starting July 13, Regional Rail customers will be allowed to pay for single-trip rides with SEPTA Key’s Travel Wallet.

Turnstiles at all five Center City stations will be activated for tap-to-exit service, as riders will be required to tap in and out to start and end their respective trips. Customers with weekly or monthly passes will be required to tap in and out too.

The purpose of tapping in and out is to ensure that riders receive the correct fare on Travel Wallet and are paying correct fare zones on their weekly and monthly passes. The Travel Wallet provides a discount that was previously only available when buying a package of 10-trip tickets.

Customers are encouraged to register their SEPTA Key Cards in case they get lost or stolen, as it allows riders to avoid penalties if they are unable to tap in. Customers who do not register their Cards and forget to tap in and out could be charged up to the maximum for a single-trip fare.

Cash payments are not being accepted on board trains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so customers without a SEPTA Key Card, pass, or valid ticket upon boarding the train will need to purchase a Quick Trip at an exit kiosk inside the turnstiles at Center City stations. Previously purchased paper tickets will still be accepted.

SEPTA Key Cards can be purchased and Travel Wallets can be loaded with funds at a number of Regional Rail ticket offices across the transit system. Customers can also add funds to their Travel Wallet online, via SEPTA’s mobile app, or by phone.

The contact-free travel option is meant to enhance safety and convenience for riders and employees by reducing the need for in-person transactions, the transportation authority said.

"As the region's COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease and SEPTA prepares to welcome back customers, we are expanding the options for using the contactless Key Card on Regional Rail," said SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards.

"The Key Card gives customers added convenience and flexibility, and by using Travel Wallet, they will always receive the fare with the greatest discount."

Customers can also begin purchasing Cross County TrailPasses, as well as Weekly Cross County Passes, on Key Card starting July 13. August monthly passes can be purchased on Key Card starting July 20.

SEPTA began ramping up its Regional Rail service this past Monday. Since early June, all SEPTA riders have been required to wear face coverings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.