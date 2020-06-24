SEPTA boosting Regional Rail service as Philly's reopening process continues

SEPTA will increase service on its Regional Rail lines Monday as the Philadelphia region shifts to the green phase of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 reopening plan.

Most Regional Rail lines will run on an hourly weekday schedule. The Airport and Paoli/Thorndale Lines will operate every 30 minutes. Service on Chestnut Hill West and Cynwyd lines will remain suspended.

Select Regional Rail trains have been running every two hours through most of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, all stations on the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line and trolley stations will reopen Monday with two exceptions. The 5th Street/Independence Hall Station on the Market-Frankford Line and the Susquehanna-Dauphin Station on the Broad Street Line will remain closed for construction through July.

Philadelphia's four collar counties will move to the green phase on Friday. Philadelphia also can enter the green phrase then, but city officials are rolling back restrictions more slowly. They expect the city to be under a modified green phase on July 3.

More social and business activities will permitted as the region enters the green phase. That likely will equate to more people riding SEPTA.

"This is a significant step forward for SEPTA and our region as we work through the phases of COVID-19 recovery," SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards said. "We are excited to see more customers returning, and we want to assure them that we are ready with safe and reliable service."

SEPTA’s buses, subways and trolleys returned to mostly regular schedules in May. Riders are now required to wear face masks.