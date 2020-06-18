More Health:

June 18, 2020

Philly sets July 3 target for COVID-19 green phase, outlines reopening plan

New coronavirus cases, hospitalizations continue to fall

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
Philly Green Phase HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia has set a July 3 target to enter the green phase of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 reopening plan. City officials will continue to monitor key metrics on the path to further lifting business restrictions and easing some social distancing guidelines.

Philadelphia officials are confident the city will be on track to enter the green phase of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 reopening plan on July 3.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley on Thursday released the city's "Reopening with Care" strategy. They outlined the targets the city must hit to enter the green phase, when restrictions on business and some social gatherings would lift further.

The plan revolves around containing the coronavirus, adhering to social distancing guidelines and protecting vulnerable populations. The graphic below displays the metrics the city will use to measure progress in the coming weeks. 

Philly Metrics GreenSource/City of Philadelphia
Since Philadelphia entered the yellow phase on June 5, new COVID-19 cases have declined steadily while hospitalizations have dropped sharply. A smaller percentage of tests are coming back with positive results. 

The city currently is averaging fewer than 80 new cases per day, down from about 600 during the peak in April. Only about 3% of tests are now coming back positive, a drop from about 40% in April – even as testing increases. 

"This happened because the number of new cases continues to drop, and the number of people getting tested continues to rise," Farley said. "These are both key metrics that we’re watching closely to make sure that we can reopen with care. I’m encouraged that our numbers look good, and continue to implore Philadelphians to take this seriously: wear a mask, stay six feet apart from each other, wash your hands frequently."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce Thursday that the counties surrounding Philadelphia may enter the green phase on Friday, June 26.

Farley said that Philadelphia's position as a large, population dense city with a more severe epidemic means caution is necessary. He said the city is aiming to avoid surges seen in states like Florida, where restrictions were lifted early.

"We will be cautious on how we reopen," Farley said. "Philadelphia is uniquely at risk, as the most densely populated county in the state, with the highest number of cases and deaths from COVID-19. We don’t want to see a second wave of this epidemic. We will be more careful and will be more restrictive than the commonwealth in what activities are allowed and how they can operate."

As the city approaches the green phase, some activities may be able to resume on June 26 if progress continues:

• Residential swimming pools and private swim clubs

• Zoos (outside only)

• Personal services such as salons, barbers and spas

• Small indoor social and religious gatherings (up to 25 people)

The following activities will be allowed once Philadelphia reaches the green phase:

• Outdoor group recreational and sporting activities for youth and adults

• Gyms and indoor exercise classes

• Schools and colleges

• Libraries and museums

• Indoor shopping malls

• Outdoor performances and small outdoor events (up to 50 people)

• Restaurants with indoor seating (with occupancy restrictions)

Several activities will still be restricted under Philadelphia's modified version of the green phase. Dates for these activities to resume will be determined later based on continued progress:

• Casinos

• Restaurants and bars with indoor seating (no occupancy restrictions)

• Large outdoor events (more than 50 people)

• Theaters and indoor events

• In-person conventions and conferences

• Large indoor social and religious gatherings (more than 25 people)

• Senior services involving gatherings (such as adult daycares)

Philadelphia reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the city's total to 24,723. An additional 10 fatalities brought the city's death toll to 1,513, including 775 nursing home residents.

Hospitals in Philadelphia currently are treating 238 patients with COVID-19, while hospitals in Southeastern Pennsylvania are treating 449 COVID-19 patients.

As the city approaches the green phase, the health department primarily will focus on two early warning signs moving forward. 

Syndromic surveillance will track the number of people seen in hospital emergency departments with symptoms similar to COVID-19. These numbers rose sharply during the peak, but have fallen by more than 70% over the past two months. 

The second metric is the percentage of internet-connected thermometer measurements showing fevers in Philadelphia-area residents. While these values increased significantly in March and April, they have since fallen to levels typical at this time of year. 

"Philadelphia has continued to make progress in the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus," Kenney said. "Daily case counts are falling, residents are wearing masks, and the number of patients hospitalized with the infection is steadily dropping. If progress continues through June, Philadelphia should be ready to carefully reopen additional activities in early July. Carefully is the operative word to prevent a second wave of the infection."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Philadelphia Infectious Disease Social Distancing Restaurants Dining Swimming Salons Bars Barbershops COVID-19 Business Spas Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Queer Eye

'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk on filming in Philly, how the show has changed and keeping it real
Bobby-Berk-Jennifer-Sweeney_061820_Netflix

Investigations

Man sent racist, threatening emails to Philly police commissioner, feds claim
Danielle Outlaw Threats

Opinion

John McMullen: For Eagles, there's no 'replacing' a guy like Brandon Brooks
139_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Brooks_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Queer Eye

A year after his 'Queer Eye' makeover, Philly’s Pastor Noah remains a changed man
Queer-Eye-Noah-Fab-5_061620_Netflix

Children's Health

CHOP retains No. 2 spot in U.S. News' best pediatric hospital rankings
CHOP ranked second by U.S. News

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved