Philly man, brother identified as drown victims in Delaware's Murderkill River

Two men who drowned in Delaware's Murderkill River on Tuesday afternoon have been identified as brothers who had gone swimming in the area of South Bowers Beach, state police said.

Kevin George Jr., 21, of Philadelphia, and Zion George, 20, of Tennessee, were pulled from the river around 3 p.m. after strong currents carried them away from shore.

Investigators said the brothers were joined by another man and a woman from Philadelphia who had gone on a day trip and arrived in South Bowers around 2 p.m.

The three men entered the water in the Delaware Bay during low-tide conditions, but the tide changed while they were out swimming, police said.

At the time of the incident, South Bowers Beach Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Hignutt and his cousin were fishing in the area. They heard cries for help and entered the water in an attempt to save the swimmers.

Hignutt successfully rescued the third man, a 20-year-old Philadelphia resident who was not identified.

The woman entered the water in an attempt to save the brothers, but was also pulled out by the current. Hignutt was able to rescue her.

Multiple police, fire departments, maritime, and emergency medical service agencies responded to the scene and conducted a search and rescue operation until 9 p.m. They were unable to find the brothers.

Search efforts resumed Wednesday morning and both men were found deceased, police said.