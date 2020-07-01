Two teens charged in fatal beating of homeless man in Camden

The names of the juveniles were not released. Police described one as a 15-year-old boy and the other as a 17-year-old girl. They are charged with first-degree murder.

The medical examiner determined Hill died from blunt force trauma, authorities said.

Investigators said surveillance footage shows the boy and girl walking into the alley with Hill and then leaving several minutes later without him. One of the teens also had a video on their phone that allegedly showed Hill's body following the assault, police said.