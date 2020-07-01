More News:

July 01, 2020

Two teens charged in fatal beating of homeless man in Camden

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Homicide
Camden homeless man homicide Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Bobby J. Hill, 63, a homeless Camden man, died from blunt force trauma, authorities say. A 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl have been charged with first-degree murder.

Two juveniles are charged with killing the homeless Camden man who was found beaten to death in an alleyway, authorities said. 

The body of Bobby J. Hill Jr., 63, was discovered near the 1100 block of Kaighn Avenue just after midnight on June 25, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Camden County Police said.

MORE: New Jersey now wants travelers from 16 states where COVID-19 infections are rising to quarantine upon visiting

The names of the juveniles were not released. Police described one as a 15-year-old boy and the other as a 17-year-old girl. They are charged with first-degree murder.

The medical examiner determined Hill died from blunt force trauma, authorities said. 

Investigators said surveillance footage shows the boy and girl walking into the alley with Hill and then leaving several minutes later without him. One of the teens also had a video on their phone that allegedly showed Hill's body following the assault, police said.

