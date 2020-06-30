More News:

June 30, 2020

New Jersey now wants travelers from 16 states where COVID-19 infections are rising to quarantine upon visiting

The newest additions to the list are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Nevada

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Travel Coronavirus
New Jersey travel advisory HAL9001/via Unsplash

New Jersey's travel advisory for those coming from states experiencing spikes in COVID-19 cases took effect last week.

New Jersey, along with New York and Connecticut, now wants travelers from seven more states — California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Nevada — to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival to the region. That brings the total number of states under the quarantine advisory to 16.

Like those already on the list, the seven additional states are experiencing surges in COVID-19 infection rates, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. Travelers from all 16 states should self-isolate for two weeks after arriving in New Jersey.

The other nine states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Washington. 

The travel advisory, which took effect last week, could add more states that meet one of these two criteria:

• The state's COVID-19 transmission rate exceeds 10 infections per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average.

• Ten percent of the state's total population tests positive over a seven-day rolling average.

States will be removed from the list once they are no longer exceeding those benchmarks. The list will be updated weekly, state officials said.

New Jersey, New York and Connecticut residents who travel to impacted states also are expected to self-quarantine for two weeks upon their return home.

The states have posted messages at highways and airports reminding visitors of the advisory. Hotels have been asked to share the advisory with guests who have traveled from one of the impacted states. 

Murphy, who called the travel advisory "common sense," previously has noted the importance of a regional approach to curbing the spread of COVID-19. 

As COVID-19 cases are spiking in the South and West regions of the United States, cases have been declining in many portions of the Northeast — where the reopening process has been more prolonged. 

Three months ago, when the New York City region was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instituted a domestic travel advisory urging New Jersey, New York and Connecticut residents to refrain from non-essential travel.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Travel Coronavirus Philadelphia Iowa Georgia Connecticut New York Phil Murphy COVID-19 New Jersey Nevada Louisiana California Mississippi Idaho

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Pederson slighted in NFL head coach rankings, Eagles 53-man roster projections, more
Pederson-McVay_063020_usat

Restaurants

New Jersey will not allow indoor dining at restaurants ahead of Fourth of July weekend
New Jersey indoor dining

Adult Health

U.S. facing a growing physician shortage and COVID-19 may be making it worse
U.S. physician shortage

MLB

Who should the Phillies add to fill their vacant roster spots?
Mick-Abel-Phillies_061020_USAT

TV

'Queer Eye' teases one final hero for Philadelphia season
Queer Eye Gritty episode

Exhibits

Mütter Museum offers virtual tour of 'Spit Spreads Death' exhibit
Spit Spreads Death exhibit

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved