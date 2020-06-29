More News:

June 29, 2020

New Jersey will not allow indoor dining at restaurants ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Concerns about people following COVID-19 safety protocols and spiking numbers of cases of the disease elsewhere factored into the decision

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Coronavirus
New Jersey indoor dining Sandra Seitamaa/via Unsplash

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has stopped the plan to allow restaurants and bars to resume indoor dining. It had been scheduled to be allowed, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, starting July 2. No new date has been set.

Indoor dining at New Jersey restaurants and bars will not be permitted to resume Thursday, as had been planned, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. No new date has been set for its return.

The number of people seen not wearing face masks and not practicing social distancing at crowded Jersey Shore restaurants and bars in recent days is one reason Murphy cited for holding up the plan. He said the rise in COVID-19 cases in other states – partly due to the resumption of indoor dining – also is a factor in the decision.

"We have been cautious throughout every step of our restart," Murphy said. "We've always said that we would not hesitate to hit pause if needed to safeguard public health. This is one of those times."

While the governor said the majority of New Jersey restaurants have followed the state's COVID-19 safety protocols for employees and customers, he also warned that noncompliant establishments and customers will not be tolerated.

"The carelessness of one establishment can completely undo the good work of many others," Murphy said. "They are the ones who ruin it for everyone else."

The return of indoor dining at reduced capacities had been included as part of the second phase of New Jersey's three-step reopening plan for coronavirus pandemic. It had been set to resume at 25% capacity ahead of the July Fourth holiday weekend. Since June 15, outdoor dining has been allowed.

New Jersey's COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for indoor dining at restaurants and bars includes spacing tables 6 feet apart, and keeping groups seated at bars 6 feet apart, too. Customers must order and consume food and drinks while seated, and only wait staff can bring food and beverages to customers.

Diners will be required to wear face coverings indoors when not seated. Visitors who don't wear a face mask should be refused service, according to the state's rules. People with a health issue or who are younger than 2 are not required to wear a face covering.

New Jersey's move to slow down its reopening process comes after another weekend where bars appeared crowded at the Jersey Shore, a scene that was illustrated by NJ.com reporter Josh Axelrod. He recorded video and took photos inside several Jersey Shore bars, including Donovan's Reef, a popular spot with an outdoor bar in Sea Bright, Monmouth County, where he described and showed customers standing close together and no one wearing masks.

Twitter users posted photos and video from inside D'Jais in Belmar, Monmouth County that show an even more crowded scene.

New Jersey reported an additional 156 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, increasing the state's total number of cases to 171,272. The statewide lab-confirmed death toll due to the virus rose to 13,138 after New Jersey recorded 18 new deaths on Monday. 

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Coronavirus Philadelphia Dining Bars Phil Murphy COVID-19 New Jersey Government

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies 30-man roster projection (plus cut downs), version 4.0
Joe-Girardi_062920_usat

Restaurants

Socially-distanced tables, face coverings among COVID-19 health protocols for indoor dining in New Jersey
Indoor dining New Jersey

Prevention

Airlines want flyers to feel safe, but grab bag of COVID policies adds turbulence
Airline Safety COVID-19

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Sidney Jones edition
230922_Eagles_Lions__Sidney_Jones_Kate_Frese.jpg

Streaming

‘The Shining’ among new titles coming to Showtime in July
Showtime July 2020

Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan, Amazon launch 'A Night at the Drive-In' series
movie series curated by Michael B Jordan

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved