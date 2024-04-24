Community groups kick off 'walk audits' to improve pedestrian pathways

While Philadelphia is considered the most walkable city in America (at least by USA Today), many residents complain that construction, uneven surfaces and unclear signage make getting around on foot harder than it needs to be. To help the city improve accessibility, a coalition of groups is conducting audits of the sidewalks in three council districts this spring.

AARP Pennsylvania is leading volunteers on these "walk audits." The goal is for walkers to stroll stretches of a designated street, noting areas for improvement along the way. AARP Pennsylvania will then collect the findings into a report, which it will present to City Council and the mayor's office in September. It is partnering with other local groups whose missions touch on car-free transportation or general livability issues, including North Broad Renaissance, the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

The first audit, conducted Monday afternoon, covered several blocks of North Broad Street, between the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging and School District of Philadelphia building. Though it was a relatively short distance, the group generated many suggestions for the eventual report.

"We identified a lack of open and green spaces within that business corridor," said Yocasta Lora, associate state director of advocacy for AARP Pennsylvania. "The lack of signage in the crosswalk. In the intersection between the street, there's a lack of signage. Then the timing to cross the street. We identified some potholes along the way. There were not enough sitting areas or trash cans, even though the street was fairly clean."

More bus shelters and bike lanes, so cyclists are not tempted to mount the curb, were also discussed, along with better lighting. AARP Pennsylvania and its partners realize that's a long list, but they're eager to work with City Council and Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration to select "priorities that can be implemented this year," Lora said. Councilmember Anthony Phillips, whose district includes the section of Broad Street that was audited, joined volunteers on their Monday walk. AARP Pennsylvania is looping Phillips and councilmember Kenyatta Johnson into their upcoming audits, which will take place in their districts. The exact streets and dates have yet to be finalized, but they will take place in May and June.

Walk audits are not a new tool for AARP Pennsylvania, or the city of Philadelphia. Lora points to their effectiveness in Vision Zero, the city plan to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2030. They have also been cited in previous city reports on pedestrian and cyclist safety, and Feet First Philly and the Clean Air Council's ongoing campaign to shift sidewalk maintenance away from homeowners and onto the city.

Lora and her colleagues believe the current series of walk audits can help boost economic development along business corridors and improve quality of life for Philly residents, regardless of age or ability.

"There's a lot more to come," said Randy LoBasso, associate state director of communications for AARP Pennsylvania. "(But) people should be able to walk, should be able to cross the street with enough time and shouldn't have to worry about obstructions in their way."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.