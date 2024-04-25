Police confirm pregnant teen as fourth fatality in Delco crash on Route 322

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed a fourth fatality in the Wednesday afternoon police chase that ended in a car crash on Route 322.

Police said seven Philadelphia residents were in the Ford Taurus when it crashed into a concrete bridge abutment and three died at the scene. A fourth person, a pregnant 17-year-old named Tyjana Motley, was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

The hospital performed an emergency cesarean section and pronounced the unborn child dead. Motley was pronounced dead later. The three who were pronounced dead at the scene were Isaiah Miller, 20, who drove the car, Ikeam Rogers, 20, who sat in the front seat, and Kalyn Billups, 21, who sat in the back seat. Motley was also sitting in a back seat.

Kemore Williams, 18, Bishop Young, 20, and an unidentified 16-year-old girl were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police Troop K, which covers Delaware County, said the incident began around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers were patrolling the Shoppes at Brinton Lake in Concord Township due to a series of reported thefts.

Police said troopers witnessed three or four passengers of a red Ford Taurus exit the vehicle and a trooper recognized someone in the group from a recent shoplifting.

When the troopers approached in an unmarked car, the group returned to the Taurus and drove off onto Brinton Lake Road, police said. The vehicle reached a traffic stop at Brinton Lake Road and Mill Road before fleeing at a high speed. A pursuit went for seven miles and lasted about five minutes, after which Miller lost control of the Taurus and struck a concrete bridge embankment and the car caught on fire.

State Police are still investigating the situation. Anyone with information on the matter can contact them at (215) 452-5216.