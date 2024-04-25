More News:

April 25, 2024

Police confirm pregnant teen as fourth fatality in Delco crash on Route 322

The hospital performed an emergency cesarean section and pronounced the unborn child dead.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
State Police Delco crash Paul Kuehnel/USA TODAY NETWORK

Police said seven people were in a Ford Taurus that crashed on Route 322 on Wednesday; three died at the scene at one later died at the hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed a fourth fatality in the Wednesday afternoon police chase that ended in a car crash on Route 322.

Police said seven Philadelphia residents were in the Ford Taurus when it crashed into a concrete bridge abutment and three died at the scene. A fourth person, a pregnant 17-year-old named Tyjana Motley, was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center. 

The hospital performed an emergency cesarean section and pronounced the unborn child dead. Motley was pronounced dead later. The three who were pronounced dead at the scene were Isaiah Miller, 20, who drove the car, Ikeam Rogers, 20, who sat in the front seat, and Kalyn Billups, 21, who sat in the back seat. Motley was also sitting in a back seat.

Kemore Williams, 18, Bishop Young, 20, and an unidentified 16-year-old girl were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police Troop K, which covers Delaware County, said the incident began around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers were patrolling the Shoppes at Brinton Lake in Concord Township due to a series of reported thefts.

Police said troopers witnessed three or four passengers of a red Ford Taurus exit the vehicle and a trooper recognized someone in the group from a recent shoplifting.

When the troopers approached in an unmarked car, the group returned to the Taurus and drove off onto Brinton Lake Road, police said. The vehicle reached a traffic stop at Brinton Lake Road and Mill Road before fleeing at a high speed. A pursuit went for seven miles and lasted about five minutes, after which Miller lost control of the Taurus and struck a concrete bridge embankment and the car caught on fire.

State Police are still investigating the situation. Anyone with information on the matter can contact them at (215) 452-5216.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Delaware County Pennsylvania State Police Boothwyn

Videos

Featured

Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4
Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Groups kick off 'walk audits' to improve pedestrian pathways
Walk audits

Sponsored

Laughter may be the best medicine
Purchased - friends drinking coffee and laughing together

Health News

Philadelphia's ozone pollution is the worst in the Mid-Atlantic region
Philly Air Quality

Music

Learn more about Taylor Swift's album by talking to your Amazon Alexa
taylor swift amazon alexa

Eagles

Brandon Graham to announce Eagles picks at NFL Draft
7.26.23_EaglesPractice_Brandon-graham-9174.jpg

Food & Drink

Jason Kelce to bartend in Sea Isle City on June 26
Jason Kelce bartending

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved