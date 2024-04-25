Shooting in Kensington kills one man and injures two others, including teenager

A deadly shooting in Kensington killed one man and wounded two individuals on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of A Street at approximately 5:08 p.m. Officials say they found three people who had been injured by gunfire.



One male victim, aged 16, had two gunshot wounds in the torso, while another male, aged 34, was shot twice on the lower right side of his body. Both were transferred to Temple University Hospital separately and are listed as being in stable condition.

The third victim, a 22-year-old male, sustained gunshot wounds throughout his entire body, police say. Authorities took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was declared dead at 5:18 p.m.

According to police, the scene is still under investigation. Police say that they have two suspects in their custody and also found a weapon at the scene.

When asked for comment, police said that the identities of the victims and suspects, along with the circumstances surrounding the incident, are unavailable at this time.

Crime statistics from Philadelphia Police claim that there have been 86 homicides in 2024 so far, a 34% decrease year-to-date compared to this point in time in 2023.