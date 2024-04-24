Three killed in Delco crash while pursued by state police on Route 322

Three people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a fiery crash on Route 322 in Boothwyn, Delaware County while being pursued by Pennsylvania State Police. At least some in the car were suspected of shoplifting, according to reports.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Chichester Avenue, and the red Ford Taurus had been traveling at high speeds to evade troopers, the Inquirer reported. The retail theft that prompted the chase happened at the Lululemon store at the Shoppes at Brinton Lake, in Concord Township.

The driver of the Taurus reportedly lost control of the car and crashed, trapping multiple people inside as the vehicle caught fire. Fire crews responded to extinguish the blaze and attempted to rescue the people in the Taurus, but three died at the scene.

A fourth person was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center with unknown injuries.

A spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police Troop K, which covers Delaware County, on Wednesday afternoon said the investigation was a "fluid situation" and could not immediately provide more details about the crash.

Witnesses told 6ABC they saw cars speeding on Route 322 followed by a loud bang. The station reported at least four people were in the car that crashed, but only confirmed one death by late Wednesday afternoon.

Upper Chichester Police closed Route 322 from Chelsea Parkway to Creek Parkway for much of the afternoon, and motorists were advised to avoid the area. Route 322 has since reopened.