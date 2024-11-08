Eagles locks and long shots: Get ready for Dallas Week with these bets

It’s Dallas Week — in case you haven’t heard, but it’s clearly a different feel. The Eagles have so much going on with their own team and the Cowboys are the walking wounded. Cooper Rush is in; Dak Prescott is out. That’s not the only injury Dallas is dealing with as the Eagles come into town a little more motivated this weekend, even if it doesn’t feel that way on the outside. Here are Week 10’s picks!

Week 10 Lock

Just play the Eagles. Sure, Nick Siranni’s quirky way of calling a game can sabotage any point spread. It’s maddening from a betting standpoint, then add in the fan perspective and it’s enough to push anyone over the edge. We aren’t betting on the head coach, although still holding our breath his meddling is limited, rather the offensive coordinator. Finding any edge in the NFL can be difficult, but it can be invaluable.

Kellen Moore is the story here from a betting standpoint. He’s the one coming back to town with a better team, QB, and overall organization. He was passed up for the head coaching gig, forced to watch Mike McCarthy destroy the Cowboys from within. While he had a year in Los Angeles with the Chargers, this is an extra type of revenge that comes with running up the score.

Nobody knows this team like Moore, on both sides of the ball. This is the biggest edge the Eagles have over the Cowboys in years. Not even Nick Sirianni can get in the way of his scorned OC, especially with Saquon Barkley on the field.

Best bet: Philadelphia Eagles -7 -110 (via Fanatics Sportsbook)

Week 10 Long Shot

Look at this beauty. Let’s run through it so you understand the build. First, it’s important to remember this is a 107-1 long shot. This is a lotto ticket, but it does start to make some sense when you look at each leg, starting with the Eagles winning the first quarter by more than 1.5 points. A tall task! It took a turnover to correct their slow starts but I’m confident the Moore angle prevails, and they are better prepared.

We know they will take shots, especially with Brown expected to go. That leaves the Cowboys extra vulnerable on the outside against both DeVonta Smith and Brown. If it’s a scamper or push, Jalen Hurts is going to get in the end zone in the first quarter.

Speaking of Smitty — we added him because of how dangerous he continues to be in solo coverage. The Cowboys are clueless and won’t have any true adjustment to slow down this Eagles WR tandem.

Last is Dallas Goedert. While we’ve seen anything from injury to disappearance, Goedert is still a talented receiving tight end, yet we get the same price (+230) as Greg Calcaterra. It’s worth the price alone as Goedert will have some soft spots.

There you go! We just need four things to happen, two in the first quarter. Go Birds!

Best bet: +10726 SGP on FanDuel .1u

Eytan Shander is a long time radio and TV personality in Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly column, you can currently listen and watch him on Fox29’s Good Day and other sports shows. He’s giving betting advice on OddsShopper. A lifetime Eagles fan, Eytan lives just outside the city with his wife.

Follow Eytan on Twitter: @shandershow