Eagles-Cowboys: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 10 in Dallas

The Eagles haven't won in Dallas since the Super Bowl run in 2017, but they're heading down there this week looking to make it five straight wins and with the caveat that the Cowboys won't have starting quarterback Dak Prescott because of a hamstring injury.

Between Saquon Barkley running through everyone and pulling off the impossible for the highlight reel, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown forming maybe the most formidable receiving duo in football, and a defense that has looked a whole lot stronger ever since the bye, the Eagles are rolling.

So will they finally break out of their rut down in Arlington this time?

Here's how we're feeling about it...

• GAME INFO •

NFL WEEK 10



Eagles (6-2) at Cowboys (3-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET | AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

BETTING LINES

NFL Week 10 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -7.5 PHI -355

DAL +280 41.5 FanDuel PHI -7 PHI -390

DAL +310 42.5 BetRivers PHI -7.5 PHI -375

DAL +290 42 BetMGM PHI -7.5 PHI -375

DAL +300 41.5 Bally's PHI -7.5 PHI -375

DAL +290 42 *Lines as of Tuesday

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 5-3

PICK: Eagles 29, Cowboys 20

Defensively, the Cowboys can't stop the run, and their ability to create turnovers has dried up this season after losing Dan Quinn to the Commanders and a bunch of their best players to injuries. Offensively, they can't run the ball, and now they're going to be without Dak Prescott for at least several weeks and possibly for the rest of the season.

The Cowboys were already a very bad football team this season. They're in the bottom 10 in point differential (-54), and they're ranked 25th in DVOA. That was with Prescott. Now they're going to have to try to navigate an extended stretch with Cooper Rush, who in my opinion is a lower-tier No. 2.

The Eagles haven't won in Dallas since the 2017 season. That streak will end on Sunday.

MORE: Jimmy's Week 10 picks

Evan Macy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 6-2

PICK: Eagles 27, Cowboys 21

I would love to pick the Eagles to cover the spread here, but they've shown time and time again that they are not particularly good at closing things out. I don't really fear much from Dallas, besides perhaps their pass rush against an Eagles line that has been very good but not elite in pass protection. But even if they tag Jalen Hurts for a loss or two, the Eagles have a winning formula on offense and quietly one of the best defenses in football. Make it five in a row ahead of Week 11's Thursday Night showdown against the Commanders.

Shamus Clancy

2024 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 5-3

PICK: Eagles 29, Cowboys 17

For the first time since 2017, the Eagles will defeat the Cowboys on the road. Despite Dallas inexplicably being buyers at the trade deadline, Dak Prescott's injury absence looms larger than anything over this game. Over the last month, the Birds have showcased they can control the game against inferior competition. Bigger threats might await down the line, but with a chance to bury this Cowboys season for good, the Eagles will once again be up to the task.

MORE: Eagles-Cowboys injury report