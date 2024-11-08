Eagles-Cowboys: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 10 in Dallas

November 08, 2024
The Eagles haven't won in Dallas since the Super Bowl run in 2017, but they're heading down there this week looking to make it five straight wins and with the caveat that the Cowboys won't have starting quarterback Dak Prescott because of a hamstring injury.
Between Saquon Barkley running through everyone and pulling off the impossible for the highlight reel, DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown forming maybe the most formidable receiving duo in football, and a defense that has looked a whole lot stronger ever since the bye, the Eagles are rolling.
So will they finally break out of their rut down in Arlington this time?
Here's how we're feeling about it...
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)
|Sportsbook
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total O/U
|DraftKings
|PHI -7.5
|PHI -355
DAL +280
|41.5
|FanDuel
|PHI -7
|PHI -390
DAL +310
|42.5
|BetRivers
|PHI -7.5
|PHI -375
DAL +290
|42
|BetMGM
|PHI -7.5
|PHI -375
DAL +300
|41.5
|Bally's
|PHI -7.5
| PHI -375
DAL +290
|42
Defensively, the Cowboys can't stop the run, and their ability to create turnovers has dried up this season after losing Dan Quinn to the Commanders and a bunch of their best players to injuries. Offensively, they can't run the ball, and now they're going to be without Dak Prescott for at least several weeks and possibly for the rest of the season.
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott may require season-ending surgery on injured hamstring https://t.co/WPINQDX4yZ— David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) November 7, 2024
The Cowboys were already a very bad football team this season. They're in the bottom 10 in point differential (-54), and they're ranked 25th in DVOA. That was with Prescott. Now they're going to have to try to navigate an extended stretch with Cooper Rush, who in my opinion is a lower-tier No. 2.
The Eagles haven't won in Dallas since the 2017 season. That streak will end on Sunday.
MORE: Jimmy's Week 10 picks
I would love to pick the Eagles to cover the spread here, but they've shown time and time again that they are not particularly good at closing things out. I don't really fear much from Dallas, besides perhaps their pass rush against an Eagles line that has been very good but not elite in pass protection. But even if they tag Jalen Hurts for a loss or two, the Eagles have a winning formula on offense and quietly one of the best defenses in football. Make it five in a row ahead of Week 11's Thursday Night showdown against the Commanders.
For the first time since 2017, the Eagles will defeat the Cowboys on the road. Despite Dallas inexplicably being buyers at the trade deadline, Dak Prescott's injury absence looms larger than anything over this game. Over the last month, the Birds have showcased they can control the game against inferior competition. Bigger threats might await down the line, but with a chance to bury this Cowboys season for good, the Eagles will once again be up to the task.
MORE: Eagles-Cowboys injury report
No Dak Prescott for Dallas and A.J. Brown (likely) back in the fold for the Eagles? Yeah, I'm going Eagles here.
The Cowboys are banged up and on the verge of a sunken season, while the Eagles have mostly everything going for them.
Saquon Barkley is a force in the run game, Jalen Hurts is taking increasingly better care of the football, Brown and DeVonta Smith are threats to take off for a big play at any time, and the defense has looked so much better since Vic Fangio moved rookie Cooper DeJean into a starting spot – which has been complemented by strong performances from Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean at linebacker, and fellow rookie Quinyon Mitchell in the defensive backfield.
The Cowboys have always presented a tricky, and major matchup in the Hurts era, but this time around, I think the Eagles have all the upper hands they need to come out on top here.
Dallas is down, and the Birds are going to keep them there.
MORE: How a training camp rep led to Nakobe Dean's game-saving pick
Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports