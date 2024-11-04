More Health:

November 04, 2024

Consumers who bought generic drugs from 2 pharma companies may be eligible for refunds

Heritage Pharmaceuticals and Apotex will pay $49.1 million in a settlement with Pennsylvania, New Jersey and other states.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
People who purchased generic prescription drugs from Apotex or Heritage Pharmaceuticals from 2010 to 2018 may be eligible for refunds under a new settlement.

Attorneys general from numerous states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, have reached a $49.1 million settlement with two pharmaceutical companies accused of inflating the price of generic prescription drugs. Consumers who bought their off-brand medications may qualify for refunds. 

State prosecutors have charged numerous pharma companies with manipulating the costs of their generic drugs between 2010 and 2018. Two of them, Apotex and Heritage Pharmaceuticals, agreed to a settlement that awards money to consumers who purchased certain Apotex and Heritage products during the nine-year span. 

The list of medications is lengthy, including common drugs for high blood pressure, bacterial infections and arthritis. The five-page document also features numerous formulations of birth control, such as the generic versions of Portia, Jolessa and Ocella. Other medications covered by the lawsuit include:

• Amphetamine-dextroamphetamine, a generic version of Adderall
• Ciclopirox, an antifungal used to treat ringworm, athlete's foot and dandruff
• Ranitidine, a generic version of Zantac
• Diclofenac, a prescription painkiller
• Isoniazid, a tuberculosis treatment
• Tamoxifen citrate, an antiestrogen used to prevent and treat breast cancer

Consumers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey who purchased these drugs between 2010 and 2018 may be eligible for refunds. They can check their eligibility by emailing info@AGGenericDrugs.com, calling 1-866-290-0182 or visiting the settlement website. Though the claim forms are not yet available, users can register for updates on when they will be posted.

As part of the settlement, Apotex and Heritage have agreed to cooperate with ongoing litigation against 30 corporations and 25 executives. That litigation, led by Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, will proceed to trial in Hartford.

