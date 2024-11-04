More News:

November 04, 2024

Human bones found along Delaware River bank at Penn Treaty Park

Investigators are working to determine the identity of the remains, but they believe the person has been dead 'for some time.'

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Two human bones were found along the shore of the Delaware River in Penn Treaty Park on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Two human bones were found washed up on the shore of the Delaware River at Penn Treaty Park in Fishtown on Sunday, investigators said. 

A pedestrian called police just after 5 p.m. to report the discovery of a femur – the thigh bone – and a tibia, a lower leg bone.

The bones appear to be from an adult, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10. They were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office. No clothing was found nearby. 

At this point, investigators said they know very little about the bones. The sex, race and age of the person are unclear, and investigators have not determined how the bones ended up in the river. However, it's believed the person was dead "for some time," Pace said. 

"It’s unclear whether or not there was a criminal incident that precipitated this," Pace told NBC10. "So at this point now it's just a matter of conducting a forensic examination and trying to determine who these bones might belong to." 

