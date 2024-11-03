Man charged for allegedly killing his girlfriend with a hammer, Montgomery County D.A. says

A Montgomery County man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend, who was allegedly struck in the head with a hammer in the residence they shared, the district attorney said.

William Carey, 46, is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Pennsylvania State Police Captain Gerard McShea announced. He is accused of killing Jessica Zipkin, 34, on Saturday in their apartment in Perkiomen Township, authorities say.

At 1:25 a.m. Saturday, state police responded to an apartment on Gravel Pike after a 911 caller reportedly said that a woman was "possibly" dead inside the residence. Troopers that arrived on the scene found Zipkin with a fatal wound to the back of her head and a hammer was recovered next to her body, according to the district attorney's office.

An autopsy found that Zipkin died of blunt force trauma to the head, and that the manner of death was homicide, authorities say.

Carey was arrested a short time later, 6ABC reported. Authorities said that Carey and Zipkin were in a relationship, but did not provide further details on what may have led to Zipkin's death.



Carey was placed in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, authorities said. There is no bail available for first-degree murder charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13.