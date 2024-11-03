More News:

November 03, 2024

Man charged for allegedly killing his girlfriend with a hammer, Montgomery County D.A. says

Jessica Zipkin, 34, was found dead Saturday in the Perkiomen Township apartment she shared with William Carey, 46, who is charged with first-degree murder, authorities said.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
montgomery county man arrested girlfriend death Paul Kuehnel/USA TODAY NETWORK

William Carey is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Jessica Zipkin, who was found dead by Pennsylvania State Police on Saturday in their Montgomery County apartment. A hammer was recovered next to her body, authorities say.

A Montgomery County man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend, who was allegedly struck in the head with a hammer in the residence they shared, the district attorney said.

William Carey, 46, is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Pennsylvania State Police Captain Gerard McShea announced. He is accused of killing Jessica Zipkin, 34, on Saturday in their apartment in Perkiomen Township, authorities say.

MORE: As Pa. declares drought watch for Philly, here are tips on how to conserve water

At 1:25 a.m. Saturday, state police responded to an apartment on Gravel Pike after a 911 caller reportedly said that a woman was "possibly" dead inside the residence. Troopers that arrived on the scene found Zipkin with a fatal wound to the back of her head and a hammer was recovered next to her body, according to the district attorney's office.

An autopsy found that Zipkin died of blunt force trauma to the head, and that the manner of death was homicide, authorities say.

Carey was arrested a short time later, 6ABC reported. Authorities said that Carey and Zipkin were in a relationship, but did not provide further details on what may have led to Zipkin's death.

Carey was placed in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, authorities said. There is no bail available for first-degree murder charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arrests Philadelphia Crime Montgomery County Charges Pennsylvania State Police Murder

Videos

Featured

Limited - Gettysburg2024 1

Visit Gettysburg this holiday season
Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Just In

Must Read

Government

Some on City Council say 76ers arena process is moving too fast

Debbi Wei Arena hearings

Sponsored

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health insurance plan

Purchased - Couple reviewing health plans on the sofa

Streaming

What to stream: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' 'Silo' and 'Scream'

Star Trek streaming

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers fall flat in loss to Tobias Harris, winless Pistons

Sixers lose 10.30.24

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Dia de los Muertos parties and musicals

Dia de los Muertos

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved