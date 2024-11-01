As Pa. declares drought watch for Philly, here are tips on how to conserve water

After the city broke a 150-year streak with more than 30 days without rain, Pennsylvania declared a drought watch in 33 counties.

Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties were all included in the state-issued alert Friday. The National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly said the city didn't get any measurable precipitation in the entire month of October. The climate station said 64% of its coverage area, which includes most of South Jersey, is in a severe drought.

Drought levels are based on precipitation, flows in streams, groundwater levels and soil moisture, and counties under a watch typically experience dry conditions in at least three of those areas. With the declaration, Pennsylvania encouraged residents to reduce nonessential water use by 5-10% or three to six gallons daily, although it is not required or enforced.

Jessica Shirley, acting secretary at the Department of Environmental Protection, said there was very little rain in September and October, particularly in the Southeast, and it's been mostly dry since May.

"DEP makes drought declarations based on long-term trends; a rainy week may not lift the drought status for an area,” Shirley said in a statement. “We want residents to be aware of these conditions and be mindful of their water use.”

Dry conditions also mean a heightened wildfire risk and can even impact fall foliage. If this continues, the governor can declare an emergency and implement water restrictions. In that case, water suppliers and cities will issue guides and recommendations to residents.

The Philadelphia Water Department hasn't asked customers to conserve water at this point. A spokesperson said the drought is more concerning for groundwater, while PWD gets water from other sources such as the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers. But residents can still take preventative measures.

According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, smaller, everyday adjustments include:

• Turn off the water while brushing teeth and doing dishes.

• Take shorter showers — a standard shower head uses about 2.5 gallons per minute.

• Repair dripping faucets and other leaks.

• Make sure the dishwasher and laundry machine are full before running.

• Compost food waste instead of putting it down the garbage disposal.

• Add a plastic jug or dam in a toilet tank to reduce water when flushing.

• Water houseplants with unconsumed water instead of putting it down the drain.



For more drastic changes:



• Replace old appliances with low-flow and plumbing-efficient ones.

• Plant native and drought-tolerant grasses and foliage.

• Install a rain barrel to store water for future dry spells. Philadelphia offers a free vessel and installation for homeowners.