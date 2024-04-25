Shooting in Northern Liberties leaves man in critical condition, police say

A 55-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after being shot in Northern Liberties, police said.

The shooting took place at 7:54 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Front Street, just south of the Market-Frankford Line's Girard Station, investigators said.

MORE: 22-year-old man killed in shooting in Kensington; 2 others wounded



The man was shot in his stomach and back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Police have not provided further details on the shooting. The man's name have not been released.