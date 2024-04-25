More News:

April 25, 2024

Shooting in Northern Liberties leaves man in critical condition, police say

The 55-year-old was shot in the stomach and back on Front Street on Thursday morning, investigators say.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Northern Liberties shooting

Philly police are investigating a shooting on North Front Street in Northern Liberties. A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach and back.

A 55-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday after being shot in Northern Liberties, police said. 

The shooting took place at 7:54 a.m. on the 1100 block of North Front Street, just south of the Market-Frankford Line's Girard Station, investigators said.

MORE: 22-year-old man killed in shooting in Kensington; 2 others wounded

The man was shot in his stomach and back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. 

Police have not provided further details on the shooting. The man's name have not been released. 

