FDA approval of Wegovy could give millions on Medicare access to weight-loss drug

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of a popular weight-loss drug for reducing risk of heart attack and stroke, approximately 3.6 million Medicare recipients may be getting access to it, according to a new analysis.

Medicare is prohibited from covering the cost of Wegovy (semaglutide), a blockbuster weight-loss drug, specifically for obesity. But last month, the FDA approved its use for reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death in adults diagnosed as obese or overweight who also had cardiovascular disease.

