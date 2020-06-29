Borgata walks back reopening plans after New Jersey postpones resumption of indoor dining

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City will not resume operations as scheduled on July 6 due to New Jersey’s decision to delay the restart of indoor dining across the state.

“Our guests expect a special experience when they come to our property and if we cannot provide that level of hospitality, we feel it best that we remain closed until such time that the Governor lets us know it is safe to offer food and beverage,” the casino said in a statement on Monday.

“The health and safety of our employees and guests are at the center of all that we do, and we regret that, at this time, we are unable to welcome back the thousands of employees who are anxious to return to work. We look forward to a time when it is safe to welcome everyone back.”

New Jersey was slated to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity this upcoming Thursday. However, the state backed off its plans on Monday to allow customers back inside restaurants and bars later this week.

Gov. Phil Murphy said that rising COVID-19 cases in other states that have resumed indoor dining pushed the state to reconsider the measure. He also cited a lack of social distancing and wearing of face masks at crowded Jersey Shore establishments over the past two weeks.

No new date has been set yet by the state.

Casinos across New Jersey are allowed to reopen on Thursday at 25% capacity. The vast majority of the Atlantic City casinos will reopen their doors later this week, but Borgata originally planned on resuming operations next Monday.

When it does reopen, guests and employees will be required to follow strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Employees and guests will both be required to wear face coverings while in public spaces. Masks will be provided to those who don’t have them. Workers and customers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry and have their temperatures taken.

Social distancing will be enforced with floor markers reminding people to keep six feet apart. Barriers will be implemented where social distancing could be difficult to enforce, such as at many table games.

Hand sanitizer stations will be set up across the casino floor and staffers will conduct increased cleaning of hotel rooms and public spaces.

The return of indoor dining at reduced capacities had been included as part of the second phase of New Jersey's three-step reopening plan for coronavirus pandemic. Since June 15, outdoor dining has been allowed.